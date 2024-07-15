Tottenham make approach for Italy star in ‘bargain deal’ as another transfer ‘may become a problem’

Federico Chiesa and Mario Hermoso have been linked with moves to Tottenham.

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as they look to seal of the bargain deals of the summer, according to reports.

Spurs have already secured two signings this summer with Archie Gray arriving from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall joining from Djurgarden.

But now Ange Postecoglou, Daniel Levy and the Tottenham recruitment team are looking to add a new attacker to their side with Chiesa towards the top of their list over the summer.

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze and now there is speculation in Italy that they have made an approach for Juventus’ Chiesa.

Tutto Juve (via Sport Witness) claims that Chiesa’s future has become ‘increasingly distant’ from Juventus and that a move away from Turin is now likely.

It is understood that the Serie A side are looking for between €20-25m plus bonuses for the Italy international, which could represent a ‘bargain deal’ for the Old Lady.

Roma and Chelsea are understood to hold an interest in Chiesa too with the 26-year-old now considering a move to the Premier League in the summer.

Other reports in Italy have linked Tottenham with a move for Atletico Madrid centre-back Mario Hermoso as they focus on interest from Serie A side Napoli.

It is claimed that ‘dormant interest’ from Spurs ‘may become a problem’ for Napoli as the Serie A club’s new boss Antonio Conte looks to do a quick deal for the Spaniard.

Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Chelsea have also made ‘timid’ contact over a potential deal but that Napoli still lead the race, for now.

Postecoglou will be keen to add to his squad this summer after admitting towards the end of last season that the foundations at Tottenham “are really fragile”.

His comments came in May with some Tottenham fans pleased to lose to Manchester City in the knowledge that it would damage Arsenal’s chance of winning the Premier League.

Arsenal would eventually lose out to Man City by two points on the final day of the Premier League season but Tottenham missed out on competing in the Champions League.

After losing 2-0 to Man City in a flat atmosphere, Postecoglou said: “The foundations are really fragile. The last 48 hours have shown me that.

“It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.”