Tottenham transfer: Spurs make approach for Bundesliga benchwarmer amid ‘hijack’ attempt

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel on loan until the end of the season, according to reports in Germany.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window with seven outgoings and two incomings over the last month.

Timo Werner arrived on loan earlier this month from RB Leipzig, while Radu Dragusin joined the former Chelsea forward by joining permanently from Serie A side Genoa in a €30m deal.

There are still rumours that Postecoglou could look to add to his squad before the transfer deadline on Thursday with Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher among the reported targets.

And now Sport Bild (via FCB Inside) have claimed that Tottenham ‘expressed interest in a winter loan’ for Bayern Munich youngster Tel, while Werder Bremen have also made enquiries.

But the Bundesliga giants ‘ruled out a loan deal in the winter’ in both cases with Bayern Munich only willing to loan him out if they’d brought in a new striker to help out Harry Kane.

In other reports, Football Insider claim Tottenham are ‘set to invite Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall to visit their Hotspur Way training ground as they look to lure him to the club this summer’.

Barcelona are reportedly willing to pay Djurgardens £6m plus £2.5m in add-ons to land Bergvall but Spurs ‘are in the frame to hijack the deal and are keen to hold talks at the training ground’.

Tottenham lost 1-0 last time out to Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round and former boss Harry Redknapp thinks they need to improve their forward line to continue competing at the top.

Redknapp told BetVictor: “If Tottenham are to improve next year, they definitely need to take a look at their front line. Those forward players are all good players, but they’re not top four in my opinion, apart from Heung-min Son.

“When he’s missing from the squad, like he is at the moment, the players who they have to replace him aren’t at the level of the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool.

“Spurs got knocked out of the FA Cup quite early unfortunately and you could see the gulf in class between the two sides – Manchester City had eighteen shots to their one!

“Where else do you see those kinds of stats? You could have an FA Cup game between a Premier League team and a League One side and you probably wouldn’t get numbers anywhere near that – it was crazy to watch.

“They’ve had one shot at home against them. I know they had Son missing, but don’t forget City didn’t have Erling Haaland and haven’t had him for a while now.

“The strength and depth that City have is scary – their bench is just frightening. Their reserve team is full of players who could play for any team in the country and that’s something Spurs don’t have at the moment.”

Despite that defeat in the FA Cup, Redknapp is still tipping Tottenham to finish fourth this season with Postecoglou’s side currently fifth in the Premier League.

“I do think Spurs will finish fourth. I don’t think any other clubs are going to get into the top three other than Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, but I can see Tottenham finishing in that final top four spot.

“Aston Villa have clearly had a good season and look like they’re getting even better, but I do think this year that Tottenham will edge them out.

“If they finish in the top four, which I think they will do, then it would have been a good season for them, especially considering the change they went through during summer.”