According to reports, a Tottenham Hotspur transfer has been ‘approved’, while they have joined the race to land AS Roma star Wesley.

Spurs really should be focused on trying to secure their Premier League status at the moment, but they are still linked with potential transfers ahead of the summer.

The north London side are currently sitting one point above the relegation zone and if they do go down, there would inevitably be a player exodus as players look to avoid a season or more in the Championship.

But one such player who looks likely to leave regardless of whether they get relegated is Guglielmo Vicario, with the goalkeeper heavily linked with a possible move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Inter Milan are in the market for a new goalkeeper and Vicario appears to be their favourite option, with a new report from Italian outlet L’Interista claiming he has given his ‘approval’ for this transfer.

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The report explains: ‘The Nerazzurri are already preparing an official offer to present to the Tottenham goalkeeper, having already secured the approval of the eager player to return to his homeland. Inter is ready to offer a four-year contract worth €3.2 million net per season.

‘Inter will simply need to reach an agreement with Tottenham, a price expected to range between €20 million and less, depending on whether they are relegated.’

Regarding Wesley, the 22-year-old has impressed for Roma this season and has been attracting interest from several clubs.

The versatile full-back has four goals in 35 for Roma since joining the Serie A giants for around £20m from Flamengo last summer.

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As per a report from AS Roma Live, the Italian side are keen to keep Wesley, but they have opened the door to his exit as long as they receive an offer worth 60 million euros (£52m).

The report explains:

‘After beating off competition from Juventus last summer, Roma will now have to try to resist the sirens of foreign interest, especially from the Premier League. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Tottenham are all tracking the player, who is also being eyed by Real Madrid. ‘Roma, for their part, don’t seem inclined to consider selling Wesley unless it’s for a truly unstoppable fee, starting from € 60 million. This very high price tag has prompted clubs like the Gunners and Citizens to revisit other deals.’

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