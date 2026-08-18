Tottenham are looking to bring in Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after securing the departure of Guglielmo Vicario, according to reports.

The north Londoners have so far signed Andy Robertson (free, Liverpool), Marcos Senesi (free, Bournemouth), Jan Paul van Hecke (£52m, Brighton), Martin Dubravka (free, Burnley), Mateus Fernandes (£85m, West Ham) and Sandro Tonali (£92.5m, Newcastle United) as they look to give Roberto De Zerbi the tools to be a success this season.

Tottenham avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season last term and the Spurs board are doing everything they can to avoid the same situation this coming campaign.

As well as getting players in the door, Spurs are also looking to move several players on with Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to a move to Juventus on Monday.

Romano posted on X: ‘Juventus agree deal to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Tottenham, here we go! Spurs accept loan proposal with buy option clause – not mandatory. Vicario wanted the move and leaves #THFC today. New goalkeeper for Juventus.’

Another reliable journalist David Ornstein, also confirmed the Italian’s imminent departure, he wrote on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur accept Juventus bid for Guglielmo Vicario. Proposal sent overnight; loan + option to buy 29yo #THFC goalkeeper next summer. All parties expect signing of Italy int’l by #Juve to go ahead after Martinez pursuit called off @TheAthleticFC.’

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And now Tottenham are looking to bring in a replacement, despite having Antonin Kinsky at the club, with Football Insider claiming that Spurs have ‘made a move’ for Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez, whose deal to Juventus recently collapsed.

The report adds: ‘Roberto De Zerbi’s side are exploring a deal for the 33-year-old Argentina shot-stopper after agreeing to sell Guglielmo Vicario to Juventus.’

It is understood that Aston Villa are ‘open’ to allowing Martinez to join another club this summer, especially after sealing a deal to sign Zion Suzuki from Parma.

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Football Insider insists that it is ‘believed that Suzuki will come straight in to the starting line-up in the 2026-27 campaign’ and Martinez ‘could now be set for a move across the Premier League’.

De Zerbi blocks Moore loan exit from Tottenham

Another player who could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window is young winger Mikey Moore – who spent last season on loan at Rangers – and BILD Rhineland (via Sport Witness) have revealed that he is on the verge of another temporary move, this time to Cologne.

However, Tottenham head coach De Zerbi is said to be blocking the deal being finalised until Spurs bring in their own attacking reinforcements.

There is said to be no panic in Cologne with the season-long loan deal for Moore still expected to go through at a later date.

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