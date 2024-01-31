Tottenham transfer blow as top January target has ‘no real interest’ in move before deadline

Tottenham target Conor Gallagher ‘wants to stay at Chelsea’ despite interest from Spurs before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou has already brought in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season and Romania international Radu Dragusin from Genoa for €30m.

But there have been rumours that they might still have one more big incoming in them before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night.

There were reports that Antonio Nusa was on the verge of a move from Club Brugge to Tottenham but that now looks to have collapsed, while there have been claims all January about Spurs’ interest in Chelsea midfielder Gallagher.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed today that “if someone puts big money on the table” then a deal for Gallagher is still possible before the transfer dealdine.

Romano added that Postecoglou is a “big fan” of the England international and that Chelsea are “open to selling so it could still be an interesting story, but there are no talks happening, even on the player side.”

But journalist Dean Jones claims that even if Tottenham agreed a fee with Chelsea – who reportedly want at least £50m for the midfielder – they would have a hard time persuading Gallagher to leave Stamford Bridge.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “The chances get slimmer every day obviously. Tottenham are trying to avoid their reputation of days of old where they would go into the transfer market on the final couple of days, and kind of be persuaded to make bids that they might try to avoid any other stage.

“Ultimately, I think that there is a temptation to sign Conor Gallagher but it is not likely at this stage I think is how I’d put it. Chelsea might listen to an offer but as it stands, Gallagher has no real interest in joining Tottenham, he wants to stay at Chelsea.

“They’re in a cup final next month, he is an ever-present in the team, he’s captain at times. I personally don’t think Conor Gallagher will be leaving.”

Tottenham sold their biggest asset in the summer in the form of Harry Kane – who has scored 23 goals in 19 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern Munich – but former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has labelled the England striker “very selfish” with everyone “laughing about him in England” as the Bavarians struggle this campaign.

Parker told wettfreunde: “I think… As much as I´m not a big fan of Harry Kane, you gotta respect the amount of goals he is scoring. It’s definitely impressive.

“The problem is that he is not good to have around. The only thing he is focusing on is beating Lewandowski’s record. That’s the only thing he cares about and then he can come back to the Premier League to take another record. He is very selfish.

“Look, everyone is laughing about him in England. People were talking about him leaving because he wanted to win trophies and he is not winning anything.

“On the flipped side of things, Tottenham are doing extremely well. I said it when he was there, they would be better without him. Now, it shows that I was right. When Harry Kane is at a club, everything is about him. Everything.

“I think Spurs should be happy he left them.”