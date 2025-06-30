According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘one step away’ from losing Cristian Romero amid the ‘latest big offer’ from Atletico Madrid.

The 2024/25 campaign ended on a huge high for Spurs as they ended their trophy drought, winning the Europa League to secure Champions League.

However, this was not enough to save Ange Postecoglou’s job as Tottenham’s Premier League form was shambolic as they finished 17th.

Spurs endured a severe injury crisis, but this excuse did not justify the extremity of their decline as they dropped 12 places in the Premier League after finishing fifth in Postecoglou’s debut season.

Postecoglou often had to field a makeshift defence as he was without Romero and Micky van de Ven for most of the campaign due to muscle issues.

World Cup winner Romero struck up a great partnership with Van de Ven during the 2023/24 campaign, but their respective injury woes meant they barely played together in 24/25.

Now, in a blow for new boss Thomas Frank, Spurs could be about to lose Romero amid interest from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side have been heavily linked with Romero in recent months and he could secure a huge move to Madrid ahead of next year’s World Cup.

You imagine Romero and Simeone would get on like a house on fire, with multiple outlets providing an update on Atletico Madrid’s interest.

Argentina’s DSports claim Romero is ‘getting closer’ to Atletico Madrid as his proposed move to the La Liga outfit is only ‘one step away’.

This outlet claims Atletico are close to Tottenham’s 70 million euro asking price with a 55 million euros (plus ten million euros in add-ons) proposal, but Spanish outlet AS says they are currently unwilling to offer more than 55 million euros.

Another outlet in Spain, the ever-reliable Fichajes, claims Atletico Madrid have ‘decided to go all out’ for Romero and are closing in on a full agreement with their ‘latest big offer’.

Regarding the supposed details of this ‘offer’, the report adds: