Tottenham transfer blow as Premier League rivals ‘agree’ £25m deal to complete shock hijack

According to reports, Brentford have beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign teenage winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge.

Spurs have been active during this month’s transfer window. They have already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

After offloading several unwanted talents, it’s been reported that Tottenham are looking to finalise another ‘marquee’ transfer and they have been heavily linked with Nusa.

The 18-year-old has three goals and two assists in his 16 appearances in the Belgian Pro League this season.

Newcastle reportedly joined the race to sign him earlier this month, but PA Sport reporter George Sessions recently backed Spurs to edge out rivals and sign him.

“The second half of the window has been focused on him,” Sessions said via The Spurs Chat Podcast.

“I wouldn’t panic too much that it happened last week that the news broke and nothing has happened since.

“I wouldn’t worry too much. Spurs clearly want Antonio Nusa and in the summer they were mentioned as well, so he’s been on the radar a long time.

“If I were to stick my neck on the line I would say that Spurs will probably get this done, especially with this being a loan that suits Club Brugge.”

But it turns out that Tottenham will not be signing Nusa from Club Brugge as he is heading to Premier League rivals Brentford.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri was the first to reveal that Brentford have ‘found an agreement’ with Club Brugge.

He tweeted: “Antonio Nusa now going to England to proceed at usual formalities so the deal can be fixed.

“Nusa to stay in Belgium until the end of the season. The Norwegian talent has opted for the career path proposed by the Bees’ management, with guaranteed playing time beating #THFC. Contract until June 2030 on the table.”

This report has since been backed up by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He tweeted: Brentford have just reached an agreement with Club Brugge to sign Antonio Nusa. Deal in place for fee in excess of €30m (£25m) package.

“Green light ready also on player side, he’s staying at Brugge until June then join Brentford in June. Time for formal steps now.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard – who plays with Nusa at international level for Norway – reckons the Brentford target is an “incredibly exciting player”.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player. You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!” Odegaard said last year.

“He must continue as he has done. Work hard, be humble. He’s a nice boy. Very calm and nice type. It’s going to be just fine. He just has to enjoy the football and continue to deliver as he does. Then it will be good.”