Tottenham transfer: Huge Spurs blow as Atletico-bound star tells them it’s a ‘bit early’ for Prem move

Royal Antwerp starlet Arthur Vermeeren has chosen to join Atletico Madrid over Premier League side Tottenham, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window with two incomings and seven outgoings to far this month.

Former Chelsea forward Timo Werner joined on loan until the end of the season from RB Leipzig, while Radu Dragusin arrived from Genoa in a permanent deal worth £26m.

Tottenham have allowed Ivan Perisic, Eric Dier, Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga and Ashley Phillips out on loan, while Hugo Lloris has completed a permanent move to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

And it looks likely that Ange Postecoglou and his recruitment team will do some more deals before the end of the transfer window with Daniel Levy prepared to back the Australian in the market.

It is understood that they are still hopeful of bringing in a new midfielder this winter despite finding deals for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips tricky to do.

Top talents in Europe also seem to be towards the top of their agenda with rumours they are interested in sealing a €30m deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

And, in the same vein, Royal Antwerp’s Vermeeren had emerged as a target with the 18-year-old with the midfielder impressing in his first couple of professional seasons.

Vermeeren, who has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, was pictured arriving in Madrid today with Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri confirming a ‘last round of talks will happen this afternoon’ before he completes a move to Atletico Madrid.

And Belgium outlet Het Belang van Limburg insists that Vermeeren has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Tottenham, and was left out as Royal Antwerp beat OH Leuven in the Belgian Cup on Wednesday.

He will complete a €25m transfer after completing the formalities in Madrid but the report adds that Tottenham ‘called’ in an attempt to take him to London – but the youngster feels it’s a ‘bit early’ to make a move to the Premier League.

Club Brugge’s Nusa will now take priority with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano urging Tottenham “to be fast” if they want to avoid their deal being hijakced by another club.

Romano told the Men in Blazers Podcast: “The idea from Tottenham is signing the player now and letting him stay at Club Brugge until the end of the season and then joining in the summer.

“Let me say that Nusa is attracting a lot of interest, it’s not only Tottenham, other clubs, especially from England are keeping an eye on this situation so Tottenham have to be fast, otherwise other clubs can jump into the race and hijack the move, so Nusa is the next top target.”