Tottenham transfer boost: Chelsea target’s £25m PL move ‘off’ as ‘serious issue’ emerges at final stage

‘The door could potentially re-open’ for Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea to sign Antonio Nusa as his proposed move to Brentford has reportedly ‘stalled’.

The Nusa saga has proven to be an interesting transfer narrative in recent weeks as he has been linked with several Premier League clubs. He has three goals and two assists in his 16 Belgian Pro League appearances this season.

A move to Tottenham initially looked most likely as they were tipped to win the race to land the teenage winger, while Chelsea are reported to have made a ‘failed’ move for him.

More recently, Premier League rivals Brentford have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to acquire the 18-year-old this month. On Monday afternoon, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed: ‘Brentford have reached an agreement with Club Bruges to sign coveted winger Antonio Nusa. They are now working to finalise the 18-year-old’s proposed transfer, but at this stage, it is not done.

‘Until the ink is dry, nothing counts — especially when Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have also been pushing. Newcastle are admirers but already have two left-wingers and Liverpool like him but cannot do anything until there is clarity over their new manager and sporting director.’

Nusa’s proposed move to Brentford is now in doubt, though. Sky Sports are reporting that ‘complications mean the door could potentially re-open for other clubs with Tottenham and Chelsea interested in the player’. The report adds.

‘Brentford’s deal to sign teenage Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge is stalling. ‘On Sunday, Brentford agreed a £25m (€30m) deal in principle with Brugge to sign the 18-year-old, and were willing to allow the 18-year-old to stay at the Belgian side on loan for the rest of the season. However, both clubs are now doing further due diligence on Nusa’s fitness after Brentford detected potential issues in his medical on Monday. ‘They remain hopeful they can still sign the player but it is unlikely they will do so under the current terms and are now considering their options. The complications mean the door is potentially re-opening to other clubs. There remains a chance Nusa remains a Brugge player for the rest of the season.’

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Spurs set to swoop for £50m midfielders, Benzema to move today

On Monday night, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that Nusa’s “knee and back issues” mean his move to Brentford is “almost certainly off”.

“Exclusive: Brentford’s deal for Antonio Nusa is now almost certainly off. Reason is due to knee and back issues during the medical. It’s understood the knee issue is potentially quite serious,” Jacobs tweeted.

“Have to feel for Nusa, who is only 18. Not an easy situation. Brentford and Brugge will continue to assess tomorrow, and there may be other clubs who consider a late approach. But no guarantee any transfer happens this window as it stands.”