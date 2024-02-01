Tottenham transfer breakthrough as ‘more convincing’ Spurs beat Barcelona to top target

Tottenham have made a breakthrough in their talks to convince Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall to move to north London, according to reports in Spain.

Ange Postecoglou has made two signings so far this transfer window with the deadline to do any last-minute deals fast approaching.

Timo Werner signed from RB Leipzig on a loan until the end of the season, while Romania international Radu Dragusin sealed a €30m permanent transfer from Genoa to bolster Spurs’ defence.

And Bergvall has emerged as the main potential incoming before today’s transfer deadline with Tottenham having a late bid accepted to hijack Barcelona’s attempts to sign the wonderkid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought the news this morning that Tottenham were “calling Bergvall every single hour to try to hijack the deal” .

Romano added: “Barcelona are in very advanced talks and they are pushing to get the final green light from the player after multiple meetings, but Tottenham are trying to hijack the move in every possible way by offering an important contract.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfers: 25 Paratici era signings ranked as Richarlison, Johnson fail to make top ten

“Bergvall has also been in London to visit Tottenham, they will try to the final minute even if Barcelona remain confident. Let’s see what happens as we know crazy things can happen on Deadline Day.”

It was later confirmed that Tottenham have now had a £8.5m bid accepted for Bergvall and that Spurs winger Dejan Kulusevski has now acting as an ‘ambassador’ to get the deal for his compatriot over the line.

And now Spanish publication Nacional seem to suggest that Tottenham have won the race to sign Bergvall as the Sweden international ‘has many doubts about the Barca project’.

Bergvall is aware of ‘the complicated economic situation they are experiencing’ at Barcelona and ‘has opted’ to join Tottenham instead with Spurs proving to be ‘a much more convincing option for the 17-year-old midfielder’.

Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven and Eintracht Frankfurt were all in the race to sign the Djurgardens prospect and Postecoglou ‘will meet with him in the next few hours’ to ‘definitively rule out the idea of ​​wearing Barcelona’.

Another potential deadline day transfer to Tottenham was Conor Gallagher from Chelsea but Romano has confirmed he is going nowhere this winter.

Romano wrote on X: “No movement around Conor Gallagher so far, not just today but same during the entire January window. Tottenham appreciate him, Postecoglou likes him a lot but #THFC never opened talks with Chelsea this winter. Gallagher, staying at #CFC with contract due to expire in 2025.”

READ MORE: January transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the deals, rumours and nonsense…