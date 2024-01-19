Tottenham transfer: Chelsea in conflict over Spurs ‘marquee signing’ as rivals pursue deal ‘agreement’

According to reports, key figures at Chelsea are butting heads over whether they should sell Tottenham Hotspur target Conor Gallagher this month.

Gallagher‘s current Chelsea contract is due to expire in 2025 so his long-term future is in doubt.

The England international was initially expected to leave his boyhood club in the summer amid interest from Tottenham and West Ham but he has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino this season.

The centre-midfielder has made 20 Premier League appearances this term and he has captained Chelsea for much of the campaign.

Despite this, Chelsea are still understood to be considering a sale as they attempt to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

Tottenham are understood to still be interested in Gallagher and it was claimed earlier this week that they are pursuing an ‘agreement’ with Chelsea as they are targeting another ‘marquee signing’ after they acquired Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively.

A report from Football London has lifted the lid on Chelsea’s stance on Gallagher. They stated: ‘The England international, in an ideal world, would want to stay at Stamford Bridge this month, and Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep him as well.

‘There are some members of the Chelsea hierarchy, however, that view the sale of Gallagher as the logical thing to do. The 23-year-old will not be short of suitors, with Tottenham one of the numerous clubs understood to be keeping a close eye on his situation.’

Tottenham are faring well with Richarlison at the moment as the Brazil international has seven goals and three assists in his 18 Premier League outings this term.

But they are yet to sign a long-term replacement for Harry Kane so they are still being linked with potential striker targets. Ivan Toney – who scored 20 goals for Brentford last season – has been mentioned as a potential signing and journalist Dean Jones has revealed that they are monitoring his situation.

“The first thing to look for with Toney is whether or not he does actually sign a new contract,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“There’s been a lot of talk around it. But so far, there’s nothing in place for him to actually do that.

“And then all the talk around the new contract was that would include a release clause, which would need to be triggered in the summer for somebody to sign him.

“Now at the moment with that not in place, it obviously seems more feasible that Toney is attainable in the summer. I think there are a lot of clubs that genuinely are looking at Toney, I think that Arsenal and Chelsea are the two main ones.

“In the background, Tottenham and even Manchester United are having a look just in case the situation could change in a way that suits them.”