Tottenham transfer can go ahead for ‘big money’ as West Ham sell unwanted winger

Chelsea are open to selling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah but they are all damned expensive.

GALLAGHER WOULD TAKE ‘BIG MONEY’

We know Tottenham are interested in Conor Gallagher and we know that Chelsea would sell Conor Gallagher, but it looks like it won’t happen this window. Which is a kick in the tits because we really do deserve a decent transfer at the end of this dire window.

According to Fabrizio Romano: ‘The situation on Conor Gallagher remains the same – he will only go if someone puts big money on the table, and at the moment this is not happening.

‘We know Tottenham appreciate the player, with Ange Postecoglou a big fan of his, and this is why the Spurs links remain, but at the moment it’s not easy, even if they’d love to go for him.

‘Chelsea are open to selling so it could still be an interesting story, but there are no talks happening, even on the player side – there is nothing between Gallagher’s agents and Tottenham. At the moment it’s not concrete, but there is potential, and it might be one to watch in the summer.’

In other potential Chelsea outgoings…they have rejected a loan approach from Wolves for Armando Broja, while Fulham are also interested. But Chelsea want a permanent exit and neither of those clubs are likely to come close to Chelsea’s £50m valuation.

Oh and Trevoh Chalobah (remember him?) is too expensive for Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest at £25m. And too expensive for Atletico Madrid in terms of salary.

Vlahovic to Arsenal, defender for Liverpool among five deals we deserve at the end of a dire January

BENRAHMA ON HIS WAY

Said Benrahma’s three-year spell at West Ham – most of which has been spent trying to remind David Moyes of his existence – is nearly over as the Algerian winger is on the verge of sealing a move to Lyon on an initial loan spell with an option of a £10m permanent transfer in the summer.

In other West Ham news, Pablo Fornals is close to joining Real Betis.

As for incomings…according to the Mail: ‘Talks over a loan for Jota from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad have encountered complications due to tax issues, while negotiations with Nordsjaelland over Ibrahim Osman have hit a stalemate.’

TRANSFER HEADLINES:

PSG to ‘rekindle their interest’ in Red Devils misfit Marcus Rashford; Ten Hag has ‘no plans’ to sell

Tottenham transfer: Levy ‘ready to push through a £50m-plus deal’ for Prem star before deadline