Tottenham transfer: Fee for player confirmed as €0 with defender only joining for six months

Tottenham won’t receive any money up front from Bayern Munich in their deal to sign Eric Dier, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Radu Dragusin became Spurs’ second signing of the January transfer window on Thursday with the centre-back signing from Genoa for £30m with Djed Spence going the other way on loan.

Dragusin follows Timo Werner to Tottenham with the deal paving the way for Dier to join Bayern Munich and wave goodbye to Spurs after a decade at the club.

Dier’s transfer to Bayern will boost his faint hopes that he can force his way back into Gareth Southgate’s England side before the Euros in the summer.

The centre-back made 365 appearances over ten seasons for Tottenham, helping the club to two League Cup finals and a Champions League final in 2019.

But Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg insists Spurs will receive no transfer fee up front with the journalist writing on X: ‘Transfer fee:€0’.

He adds that Bayern Munich will pay ‘for matches and achievements after a specified period’ but a fee ‘should not exceed €3-3.5m’.

Dier, who will not be in the squad to face Hoffenheim on Friday, has signed a six-month contract with a one-year option until 2025.

And Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has brought the story of Bayern Munich’s “very complicated” pursuit for a new centre-back.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Bayern Munich’s pursuit of a centre-back is a very complicated story! Eric Dier was really close to joining the club this summer, but I heard his side wanted a long-term contract and Bayern refused saying, ‘no, that’s too long’.

“Now, Bayern Munich pursued Ronald Araujo of FC Barcelona, there was a lot of video chat and talks, with the player one day saying, ‘yes’ and the next day ‘no’. At the end of it all, Barcelona said, ‘not this winter’.

“The Uruguayan was the No.1 target for Bayern and then after that they had to go down the list for the plan B. On this plan B was, indeed, Eric Dier. At the end of last week, the management and Bayern were very clear over the contract. However, the transfer took some time.

“One transfer they pushed for was Radu Dragusin. Bayern tried to hitchhike Tottenham’s deal on Tuesday night. There was a moment where the player said, ‘yes’ but next morning the player said ‘no’, so Bayern had to go out and look for a new player.

“There was also a call to Kevin Danso’s (who previously played for FC Augsburg but now plays for Lens) management – he is interested but PSG is also interested. It’s currently unclear whether he wants to go somewhere else this winter.

“If he went to Paris, Bayern Munich then has a big chance to get Nordi Mukiele, the former Leipzig player. There are already talks and he would be perfect for Bayern because he can play centre-back and right-back.

“He was a little higher on the list compared to Eric Dier. But if PSG doesn’t have a substitute for him, they won’t let him go, as Achraf Hakimi is playing in his position and is currently away at AFCON. So it’s unclear.

“Eric Dier landed in Munich yesterday for a medical check. Tuchel likes the player very much because he can play right-back, centre-back and as a holding six. The plan is that he can play immediately at right-back as Noussair Mazraoui is at the AFCON.

“It’s also good for Tuchel as Joao Palhinha isn’t an option for Bayern this winter. €60m is too expensive for them. They would have done it in the summer with the fresh money from Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch, but now they need the money for the centre-back position.”