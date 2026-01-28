Tottenham will complete the signing of Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson before the January transfer window shuts if the Reds are able to line up a suitable replacement, according to Keith Wyness.

Robertson has been heavily linked with a move away from Anfield in recent weeks, with Spurs’ interest growing as Thomas Frank looks to add experience in defence.

Former Everton and Aston Villa chief executive Wyness believes the deal is likely to go through, suggesting Liverpool’s reluctance to sell is based on leaving themselves short at left-back.

READ: Robertson to Tottenham? Spurs transfer among five bizarre deals in January

Liverpool’s Robertson stance hinges on replacement

Robertson is keen to be a regular starter ahead of Scotland’s World Cup campaign, and the 31-year-old is not guaranteed playing time at Liverpool as Arne Slot prefers summer signing Milos Kerkez.

Wyness told Football Insider‘s Inside Track podcast: “I know it’s been up and down in terms of the reports coming out so far, but I do think it’s one that will get done.

“I think Robertson wants to play regularly as well with the Scottish World Cup year, so I think it would suit him to be at Spurs.

“It’s exactly what Thomas Frank needs in the dressing room, is the experience and the knowledge of Andy Robertson and his personality and character.

“I think the whole point is for Liverpool not wanting to let him go is because they haven’t got the replacement ready yet, but I think there are rumours of things happening there, so I think it could be that he’ll be let go. If Robertson wants to do it, I think that’s going to be a key factor.

“So depending on getting that replacement, then I think it could happen.

“But we saw the whole Marc Guehi disaster with Liverpool before, this could be a similar thing, but I think Robertson wants to do it and I think it would be good for him and for Scotland to get it done and great for Thomas Frank.

“That’s exactly the sort of thing that I think will calm heads at Spurs, as I said. So I’m hoping it gets done and I think it will do.”

Why Spurs want Robertson

Robertson is an ideal short-term solution for Tottenham and adds much-needed experience, quality, and a winning mentality.

Simply put, the Scotland captain would be an upgrade on Spurs’ current options, offering plenty defensively and going forward.

Natural right-back Djed Spence has spent most of this season playing left-back as Destiny Udogie battles injuries. Following an injury to first-choice right-back Pedro Porro, we could see a deal for Robertson accelerate.

Liverpool are in control of the situation, but Robertson’s desire to play regularly may prove decisive. If he pushes to leave and the Reds identify a replacement, a move to Spurs should materialise.

READ MORE: Mood rankings: Misery loves company with Leeds one of only four clubs declared ‘happy’