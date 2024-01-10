Tottenham transfer: ‘Mindblown’ Dragusin agent ‘can’t believe’ Bayern rejection that ‘stopped them dead’

The agent of Radu Dragusin insists he “can’t believe” that his client has turned down the opportunity to play for Bayern Munich as he prepares for his transfer to Tottenham.

It has been rumoured for weeks that Spurs have been in negotiations over a potential deal for Dragusin with David Ornstein confirming today that a ‘total agreement’ had been struck between Tottenham and Genoa for the centre-back.

The Romania international has travelled to London today to complete his medical with Djed Spence set to head the other way on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich had late interest as they looked to hijack Spurs’ deal for Dragusin but his agent Florin Manea has confirmed that the centre-back has snubbed the Bundesliga side to join Tottenham.

Manea told GSP: “We can’t believe we turned down Bayern…

“Radu had given his word to Spurs and chose to respect this. We’re all still mindblown a bit!”

On interest from Bayern, Manea added: “We stopped dead. We were on our way to the airport. I said we have to think carefully and evaluate. Bayern are one of the biggest clubs. I can’t believe I turned Bayern down! But that’s the decision. I took it with Radu and his family. I informed Bayern that this was the decision, that they came in at the last minute and that it was difficult to change our decision.

“Maybe in the future we will get there. We are a little overwhelmed. To turn down Bayern… But it was ultimately what Radu and his family wanted. He is happy. We’re going to Tottenham!

“I made the decision in the morning. It’s hard to make such a choice. Bayern strongly wanted him, but the official offer came on the last night. There was more money from Bayern, but he said that this is the right step in his career. We stayed up all night to think. I did not sleep at all. We stayed to see what the advantages and disadvantages were.

“He didn’t choose the money. There was more at Bayern. He said this is the right step for his career. He chose his career before money, and that is commendable. I don’t know how many would have refused the offer he had from Bayern. There were many who didn’t think we were turning down Bayern. I said this is the right step.

“There was quite a difference. Almost half as much, if not more, but never mind the amounts. They were never a priority. We always choose the steps we think are right. I think he weighed that he always wanted to get to the Premier League.”