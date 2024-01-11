Tottenham transfer: Dragusin’s agent suggests Spurs stepping stone and reveals ‘dream’ move

The agent of Radu Dragusin has claimed his client is dreaming of a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the future ahead of a transfer to Tottenham.

Dragusin completed his medical tests yesterday and will be imminently revealed as a new Spurs player after Tottenham agreed to pay Genoa €30m and send Djed Spence on loan for the rest of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought the latest update on Thursday morning, he wrote on X: “All documents have been sealed between Genoa and Tottenham for Radu Dragusin deal. The Romanian centre back has also completed medical tests yesterday.

“Official announcement, next step as Postecoglou will have the new centre-back he wanted.”

Dragusin will follow former Chelsea forward Timo Werner to Tottenham after the RB Leipzig man signed on loan until the end of the season.

Bayern Munich made a late bid to hijack Spurs’ deal for Dragusin but the Romania international has kept his word after already agreeing to sign for the Premier League club.

Dragusin’s agent Florin Manea seemed slightly frustrated yesterday that his client had chosen to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich and he’s now revealed the defender’s future plans.

When asked where he sees the incoming Tottenham player in the future, Manea told Digi Sport: “In three or four years I see him at Real Madrid!”

Manea added: “I was looking at a picture from when we started together at Juve, I was looking at how skinny he was. We are only at the beginning of the road, we want them to reach the best clubs in the world.

“We were close, Bayern is among the biggest clubs, but his dream is Real or Barcelona. If he was 23-24 years old and had more experience, maybe he would have decided to go to Bayern, but I also took into account the age and the competition, I took into account many things.”

Manea suggested on Wednesday that Bayern had even offered around double the money Tottenham had put on the table and Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has been reacting to the news.

“We got the news that the Ange Postecoglou project at Tottenham was more important to him than Bayern’s late move and what sounds like a hefty wad of cash on offer each week. It sounds like they were more than doubling the salary on offer from Spurs,” Gold said on his YouTube channel.

“Wow, did he show that he wants to go to Spurs, that’s a big decision with a young footballer to turn down a huge amount of money each week for a reasonable amount of money each week to be fair.”