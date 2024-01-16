Tottenham transfer: New £26m defender told signing for Spurs ‘won’t be good for him’

Former Tottenham forward Ronny Rosenthal insists that a move to Spurs “won’t be good” for new signing Radu Dragusin because of lack of minutes.

The Romania international put pen to paper on a six-and-a-half year contract last week as Tottenham completed their second addition of the January transfer window.

Spurs signed Dragusin for around €30m (£26m) from Serie A side Genoa with a centre-back always Ange Postecoglou’s number one priority this month.

Tottenham had already signed former Chelsea forward Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season and Postecoglou’s squad is now shaping up nicely ahead of the Premier League run-in.

Dragusin had the option to join Bayern Munich, as the Bundesliga side also agreed a fee with Genoa, but the Romanian centre-back had already given his word to Tottenham and kept his promise.

But Rosenthal thinks Dragusin may end up regretting his move to Spurs with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Rosenthal told Romania’s iAMsport.ro: “It’s almost the same to go to Tottenham or Bayern. I always tell young players to make career moves gradually. For him, obviously, it would be better to play matches at Genoa than to sit on the bench at Tottenham.

“I’m a Tottenham fan, maybe I don’t watch every match, but knowing what defenders are there, I don’t think he’ll start this season unless injuries occur. Personally, it won’t be good for him. It’s good for Tottenham because they will have cover for the two main defenders.”

When asked about the benefits of the transfer for Spurs and what that means for Dragusin, Rosenthal added: “It’s not an ideal situation. It looks like those two will be there next season as well, but there are so many games. He will get chances to play. Then he will have to prove that he deserves to be the starter.”

Dragusin’s agent, Florin Manea, recently revealed that his client had been talking to Tottenham for two months with Bayern Munich waiting until the day before the deal was signed to show interest.

Manea told TuttoMercatoWeb: “We had been talking for two months (with Tottenham). Bayern Munich showed up on the last day before leaving and it’s normal to think about it. However, the boy kept his word with Tottenham.

“Napoli was the most concrete club. But Radu didn’t want to go to another Italian team, he didn’t even want to leave Genoa halfway through the season… he thought more about the Rossoblu fans than about his career.

“While Milan did a survey, I spoke to Moncada but told him that we had already chosen Tottenham. We are happy with the choice, Radu keeps it when he gives his word. Always.”