Tottenham transfer: Spurs will ‘push to buy’ £60m England star after Euro 2024; new Ramsey bid?

Tottenham will look to make their interest in Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze concrete after Euro 2024, according to reports.

Spurs are looking to build on a positive first season under Ange Posteocoglou, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League and narrowly miss out on Champions League football.

Tottenham fans are now much happier with the style of play under the Australian and there’s a feeling that they could be even more successful next season with a sprinkling of quality signings.

One player most of the Premier League’s top clubs seem to be interested in is Crystal Palace winger Eze, who is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024 with the England squad.

Eze is available for around £60m this summer after contributing 11 goals and four assists in the Premier League last season over 27 appearances.

Tottenham are yet to make a bid for Eze but they have had an offer for £20m plus Giovani Lo Celso rejected for Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey this week.

And The Times are convinced that Spurs will ‘push’ to sign England international Eze once the European Championship in Germany comes to a conclusion.

The Times reporter Tom Allnutt writes:

‘Tottenham Hotspur have not given up hope of signing the Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey and will push to buy Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze once he returns from Euro 2024 with England. ‘An opening bid for Ramsey of £20million plus Giovani Lo Celso has already been rejected by Villa but Spurs are expected to try again for the 23-year-old, who has three years left on his contract. Lo Celso has long been admired by Unai Emery, who worked with the Argentinian while at Villarreal.

