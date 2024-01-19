Tottenham transfer: Spurs deal for PL star ‘has collapsed’ as Postecoglou switches focus

Fresh transfer talks aimed at taking Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher to Tottenham have seen the potential move collapse, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active Premier League sides in the winter transfer market with Timo Werner joining on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season and Radu Dragusin completing a €30m move from Serie A side Genoa.

Ange Postecoglou has also allowed Djed Spence, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Ashley Phillips and Japhet Tanganga out on loan, while Hugo Lloris has left to join Major League Soccer side LAFC.

And Tottenham are unlikely to be done yet with Postecoglou’s side well positioned to finish in the Premier League’s top four positions and maybe even challenge for the Premier League title.

News reports coming out of Belgium have revealed that Antonio Nusa could become their third signing of the January window with Tottenham now expected to complete a €30m signing before loaning the Norwegian back to Club Brugge for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham have also been linked with a number of midfielders as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy gives his backing to Postecoglou, who currently has the north Londoners in fifth position in the Premier League table.

Chelsea midfielder Gallagher – who is valued at £60m – has been strongly linked to Tottenham with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently confirming Spurs’ interest in the England international.

And Romano gave another update just a couple of days ago, suggesting Tottenham could now be looking at alternatives to Gallagher, he told GiveMeSport: “I think they can look at alternatives to Gallagher, but I’m unsure if it will be one of them [Gomes or Phillips].

“Maybe a young player in that position could be a solution for Tottenham. But they’re not desperate for that, so I think it’s not imminent.

“They will take some time; they needed a defender and a striker, and now they will wait a bit for the market for the domino effect on midfielders around Europe to see if there will be some opportunity, probably with a good formula and not spending a crazy amount of money on the midfielder.

“I think this could be the strategy at Tottenham rather than going big on a super important midfielder like Gallagher.”

And Football Insider claims that Spurs’ potential January move for Gallagher ‘has collapsed’ after it has been revealed that Chelsea ‘now want to keep the England international for the remainder of the season despite recent talks between the clubs’.

Tottenham will now switch focus, the report adds that Spurs are ‘now looking to complete a deal for Gallagher in the summer with Ange Postecoglou remaining very keen on landing the central midfielder’.

Football Insider continue by insisting Gallagher’s long-term future at Chelsea is ‘up in the air’ and that ‘could open the door for Spurs to make a swoop in the summer’.