Tottenham transfer: Spurs can still seal ‘most shocking’ January signing ‘in the next 48 hours’

Ange Postecoglou is hopeful of a new midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Tottenham can still seal “one of the most shocking” January transfers in the final days of the January transfer market, according to reports.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of strong interest from Spurs with Ange Postecoglou keen to improve his midfield as soon as possible.

The Times have claimed that Tottenham are ‘seriously considering a renewed approach’ for the Blues star with Chelsea ‘willing to sell the academy graduate for the right price’.

Chelsea value the England international at around £50m and Spurs would be ‘keen to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if they sign Gallagher’.

Tottenham have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer market with Timo Werner arriving on loan from RB Leipzig, while Radu Dragusin has joined for €30m from Serie A side Genoa.

And now journalist Luke Edwards has told the BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily that Gallagher could still move to Tottenham this month in a deal that would be “complete and utter madness for Chelsea”.

Edwards said: “It’s really interesting. I said that it would be complete and utter madness for Chelsea to sell the player they have given their captain’s armband to under Pochettino.

“But it comes down to business logic. He has 18 months left on his deal and he has been made available, a soft availability is what I call it. The world of football has known Conor Gallagher, if you pay the right money he will be allowed to leave.

“Tottenham have had a long standing interest, Tottenham sold Harry Kane for pure profit and they have got the room to do stuff this month that other clubs haven’t.

“I just wonder, if Tottenham put in a £40 or £50 million bid, probably £50 million for Conor Gallagher, it would be accepted.

“And I think that’s a real shame. Because they went and spent £115 million on Moises Caicedo and £100 million on Enzo Fernandez they are now in a position where they have to sell this player who has come through the system to their biggest rivals.

“I think that would be one of the most shocking, the most talked about, the most headline grabbing transfers. It’s been rumoured all month.

“If Tottenham are going to make their move they will have to do it in the next 48 hours but that’s definitely one of the more controversial transfers that could happen.”