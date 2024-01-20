Tottenham transfer: Second blow for Spurs after deal ‘collapse’ as West Ham lead race for back-up target

Conor Gallagher and Kalvin Phillips have both been linked with moves to Tottenham.

Tottenham are facing a double transfer blow as West Ham have ‘jumped to the front of the queue’ for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window with Ange Postecoglou bringing in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Draguson from Genoa in a €30m permanent deal.

Postecoglou has also allowed six players to leave north London on loan, while Hugo Lloris has left on a permanent transfer to join Major League Soccer side LAFC.

There are rumours that there business will not end there either with reports a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa is close, while it’s understood Postecoglou is keen for Tottenham to pick up a new midfielder.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was believed to be their top target, despite Spurs being aware that a deal would always be tricky to secure in January – but reports earlier this week claimed that a potential transfer to Tottenham has ‘collapsed’.

It is understood that Tottenham are ‘now looking to complete a deal for Gallagher in the summer’ and could turn their attention to Man City midfielder Phillips in January.

Phillips, who is yet to start a Premier League match this season, ‘is on Tottenham’s target list and would cost a loan fee between £5-6million’ and Spurs ‘remain active in pursuing other targets’ despite losing out on Gallagher.

But Tottenham could be struck by a double blow following the news about Gallagher as Football Insider claim that West Ham are ‘very keen on a potential deal’ for Phillips.

A source has told the website that the Hammers have ‘jumped to the front of the queue’ with David Moyes ‘pushing’ the West Ham board to get a deal done before the transfer deadline.

Despite being in the lead for the England international, West Ham see Man City’s loan demands as ‘unrealistic’ and are ‘unwilling to pay between £6-7million to sign Phillips for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign’.

Phillips, who has also attracted interest from a number of other clubs including Newcastle, is ‘believed to be keen on heading to the London Stadium and playing regularly in a loan spell at the club in the second half of this season’.

