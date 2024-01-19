There is “no doubt” Tottenham will be looking at signing Serhou Guirassy and Santiago Gimenez if they attempt to buy a new centre-forward this month, according to reports.

Spurs are one of the most active clubs in the transfer market so far with two incomings and six outgoings so far 12 days of the window remaining.

Timo Werner has joined from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season, while Radu Dragusin has arrived from Serie A side Genoa in a deal worth a reported €30m.

A report from earlier today claimed Tottenham are on the verge of sealing their third signing of the winter window with Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa edging closer to a move to north London.

There have been rumours that Ange Postecoglou – who has Spurs playing an exciting brand of attacking and effective football – wants a new striker too after losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer market.

And Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas insists that both Stuttgart’s Guirassy – who has also been linked with Man Utd – and Feyenoord’s Gimenez will both be on Tottenham’s list of targets following their prolific starts to the season.

Thomas told The Spurs Chat Podcast: “If Tottenham end up going in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer, then logically Serhou Guirassy and Santiago Gimenez will be on the list of players they consider and look at, no doubt.

“They are two of the emerging strikers in Europe who are playing very well. If you talk to coaches, scouts, Technical Directors and even managers at clubs they’re speaking about Guirassy and Santiago Gimenez especially.”

New Tottenham signing Werner left Chelsea in 2022 to return to RB Leipzig in order to revitalise his career after scoring just ten Premier League goals in 56 appearances.

Werner also struggled with form and injuries on his return to Germany but RB Leipzig defender David Raum reckons he is a “big loss” for the Bundesliga outfit.

“He hasn’t had an easy season. He also had his injuries last season, which of course also comes into play,” Raum told Sport 1.

“But he still helped us again and again. He was there for everyone, looked after everyone and put everyone in a good mood. That’s why it’s a big loss for the cabin.

“If that’s what it took for him to get back to the Premier League, then I wish him the best.”