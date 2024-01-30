Tottenham transfer: Barca ‘hijack’ mooted as journalist names three players Spurs could still sign this week

Premier League side Tottenham are looking to hijack Barcelona’s deal to sign Djurgardens wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer window with seven outgoings and two incomings so far this month.

Six players have been allowed to leave on loan deals, while World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has left to join Major League Soccer side LAFC on a permanent deal.

Former Chelsea man Timo Werner has arrived from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season to strengthen Ange Postecoglou’s forward line, while Radu Dragusin has joined from Genoa in a €30m deal.

But they may not be done yet with rumours they could still sign a new midfielder and a young player for the future with reports a deal for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa had fallen through.

And the Daily Mail claims that Tottenham are looking to ‘hijack’ Barcelona’s potential transfer for Djurgardens youngster Bergvall, who recently made his senior international debut for Sweden.

Spurs ‘have made an enquiry’ and, despite Barcelona eyeing up a £8.5m deal, Tottenham ‘could swoop in to sign the promising young midfielder’.

Bergvall, who has also been linked with Manchester United, played 31 minutes of Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Estonia earlier this month after impressing in his first year at Djurgardens following a transfer from IF Brommapojkarna in December 2022.

Sky Sports‘ Michael Bridge also had an update on Spurs’ interest in Bergvall, he wrote on X: “Tottenham interested in Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall. Spurs want to beat competition from Barcelona & other top clubs & make him part of their academy. New technical director – Johan Lange – is thought to be driving Spurs’ recruitment.”

With a deal for Nusa up in the air, Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold reckons Tottenham could yet sign another young player before loaing them back to the same club.

Gold said on his YouTube channel: “Like I say, keep an eye, if there’s going to be a deal I do wonder if it will be a young player loan-back deal. Like Nusa, I’ve said before about the young players in the Championship like Jonathan Rowe, Hayden Hackney and Adam Wharton, players like that who they think we should secure them for the future now that the Nusa deal hasn’t gone through.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has an update on Tottenham’s general transfer business before the window shuts on Thursday with Spurs described as “not desperate”.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “I’m hearing that nothing is really concrete. They’re very happy with what they did with Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner. So I think Tottenham are not desperate to make something happen in the final days.

“The only condition I always have, it was already in December, is about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. So in case they receive an important proposal for Hojbjerg in the final days, it still can happen.”