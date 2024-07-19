Tottenham are hoping to hijack Fulham’s potential deal for Scott McTominay as Man Utd look to raise £40m for his services, according to reports.

Spurs have already made two new signings this summer with arrivals of Archie Gray from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall from Swedish side Djurgardens.

But they are far from done this summer as they look to build on a promising first season under Ange Postecoglou, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League playing entertaining, attacking football.

And now Tottenham are looking to strengthen midfielder with The Sun claiming that the north London outfit are ‘looking to hijack’ Fulham’s deal to sign Man Utd midfielder McTominay.

Man Utd ‘want at least £40million before they even consider selling’ the Scotland international and Spurs ‘are now tracking’ the 27-year-old.

The Red Devils are expecting ‘further offers’ and may need to sell in order to ‘support a planned summer spending spree’ with Man Utd now looking for £40m ‘after demanding just £30m from suitors last year.’

The Sun adds:

‘Sources close to the Red Devils say that Erik Ten Hag is keen to keep the Scot. ‘But he is not regarded as a first-team starter, which may lead to him moving on to make the next step in his career.’

Caught Offside (via Added Minutes) claims that Tottenham are also interested in landing another two Premier League players in the form of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze and Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

The report claims:

‘Spurs are still very much among those interested in signing both players. ‘A combined swoop will not be come cheap, however, with claims that Neto and Eze together would cost somewhere in the region of £101 million. Should Tottenham fail in their pursuit, the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all ‘waiting in the wings and following developments’, though as yet, none have made any formal approach for either player.’

Another midfielder that Tottenham have been linked with in the past is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on the France international’s future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Since June, Rabiot was expected to leave Juventus and it’s now been confirmed.

“Juventus offered €7m net per season for Rabiot but he didn’t want to accept, he wanted to try something different. So Rabiot communicated to Juventus that he was not going to stay, and Juve already decided to move on.

“He has several possibilities around Europe and his mother Veronique spoke to 5/6 clubs in recent weeks, in several countries, and they’re keeping all the options open.

“I don’t want to mention all the clubs because it’s a really long list and some of them are not even concrete at the moment… it’s just talks.

“For sure, the dream of Adrien Rabiot is Premier League football, so that remains a possibility – to wait for a Premier League opportunity. Otherwise he has many offers, many opportunities on the table.

“Adrien Rabiot is a free agent and so is obviously a big possibility, a big opportunity and this is why many clubs are enquiring about the situation.

“But what I can guarantee to you today is that Adrien Rabiot is tempted by the Premier League. His dream is the Premier League. He believes that his skills are perfect for Premier League football.

“He’s a wonderful midfielder but also physical and that could be a crucial factor, so let’s see if he gets the proposal he wants.”