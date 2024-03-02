Tottenham transfer: ‘Growing enthusiasm’ that star with Arsenal tattoo can replace Hojbjerg

Morten Hjulmand has been in great form this season.

Premier League side Tottenham are increasingly keen on signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, according to reports.

Spurs are having a good season under Ange Postecoglou with the Australian helping the north Londoners play attacking football and challenge for the Champions League places.

Summer signings Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Micky van de Ven have had big impacts with Tottenham hoping to continue to grow next season.

There have been rumours that Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg could leave in the summer transfer window and now Tottenham have identified a possible replacement for one of the duo.

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Hjulmand is now a target for the summer with the 24-year-old defensive midfielder impressing in the Portuguese top flight and the Europa League this season.

Portuguese newspaper Record claims that Tottenham have been scouting the Denmark international for the ‘last few weeks’ and there is a ‘growing enthusiasm’ for the Sporting midfielder in the Spurs recruitment department.

The first hurdle Hjulmand would have to overcome if he moved to Tottenham would be explaining away his Arsenal tattoo with the Dane a Gunners fan from when he was younger.

Speaking recently about the tattoo, Hjulmand said: “My dad supported Arsenal and we watched games together when we were younger.”

Tottenham have their eyes on other midfielders too with Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji also on their shortlist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on interest in the Kuwait-born Sweden Under-21 international.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Roony Bardghji, who many of you probably remember because he scored a very important goal against Manchester United for Copenhagen in the Champions League, is not playing for the Danish side at the moment. Zero minutes.

“Many people are asking why because we know that there are many important clubs following this boy. So, why is he not playing?

“According to my information it’s because the player has no intention of signing a new deal at Copenhagen. This is the situation as of now, his current contract expires in December 2025.

“So it means that if nothing changes in the summer, he will be available with 18 months left on his contract.

“Already clubs like Tottenham for sure, but also Manchester United and Barcelona, have sent scouts multiple times to follow the player’s progress.”