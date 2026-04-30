Inter Milan have won the race to sign Tottenham goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, and a report has shed light on Spurs’ succession plans.

Vicario, 29, hasn’t been the safest pair of hands since arriving at Tottenham, though with the ever-shaky Antonin Kinsky serving as the back-up, he’s the best of a bad bunch.

Despite his sub-par spell in England, Vicario’s stock remains high in his home country of Italy. Juventus and Inter Milan have both explored a summer swoop for the stopper.

And according to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Tottenham actually made the decision all the way back in January to let Vicario leave at season’s end, irrespective of whether they retain their Premier League status or not.

That sparked a battle between Juve and Inter, and according to reporter, Graeme Bailey, it’s the latter who’ve ‘won the race’.

Bailey revealed Inter have now ‘agreed terms’ with the player, and a club-to-club agreement is expected to be a mere formality.

Inter Milan agree personal terms with Guglielmo Vicario

Bailey explained: “Sources have confirmed that Spurs made a decision back in January to allow Vicario to leave this summer, just two years after his arrival from Empoli in 2023.

“That stance alerted a number of top European clubs, with Inter moving quickly to position themselves at the front of the queue for the 29-year-old Tottenham star.

“The Serie A giants have been in discussions for several months and have now successfully agreed terms with the player, putting them firmly in control of the situation ahead of the transfer window.

“Juventus were also monitoring Vicario’s situation closely and expressed a strong interest, but the Italy international has made it clear that his preference is to join Inter.

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“Vicario could even have played his final game for the club, having not featured since the 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest after undergoing a hernia operation.”

Vicario will succeed Yann Sommer as Inter’s new starting goalkeeper, with the 37-year-old Switzerland international leaving when his contract expires in the summer.

On the succession plans back in north London, Bailey revealed what he’s been hearing so far…

Tottenham goalkeeper succession plans explained

He explained: “Tottenham, meanwhile, are already assessing their goalkeeping options for next season, though their plans remain heavily dependent on which division they will be playing in.

“Sources indicate that relegation would likely see Spurs place their faith in current number two Antonin Kinsky as their first-choice goalkeeper.

“However, if they retain their Premier League status, the club is expected to pursue a more high-profile replacement.

“Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Manchester City’s James Trafford are understood to be among the leading names on their shortlist.

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“They may be thwarted in their chase for Verbruggen, however, with sources suggesting the 23-year-old is poised to extend his stay on the south coast.

“Trafford, meanwhile, is being chased by a multitude of clubs as he looks to secure a second exit from Manchester City this summer, with Liverpool now emerging as a major suitor for the England stopper.

“As for Vicario’s expected Tottenham departure, it marks a significant shift in the club’s summer planning, with the north London side preparing for a pivotal window both on and off the pitch.”

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