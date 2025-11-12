Ivan Toney is not convinced by coming back to England, with Tottenham or otherwise

Tottenham could see an expected deal fall through as Ivan Toney is “not 100 per cent convinced” about a return to England, even though he could reunite with former boss Thomas Frank.

Toney has been playing in Saudi Arabia since 2024. In his first season in the Middle East, Toney scored 30 goals and he’s currently on 11 for this season.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of reports in regards to a return to England of late. Tottenham are one of the most interested clubs, owing to the fact Toney’s former Brentford boss is at the helm.

Toney has scored more goals (72) than any other player Frank has managed in his career while featuring under him, and it’s felt he’d be a great addition to the side.

Everton have also been linked with Toney of late, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking to Everton News, a return to England looks unlikely.

He said: “He’s had talks with Everton. They were general enquiry type talks, they’re not locked down, it’s not advancing very far at this point.

“There’s Tottenham, West Ham and a lot of other clubs involved. The question is whether Toney really wants to come back to the Premier League. That is one thing I’m told he’s not 100 per cent convinced about.

“There is the tax issue which he would be liable to. There is a way around that in terms of you could loan him. But, from what I’m being told, the clubs are not entirely convinced that Ivan Toney wants to move and will move.

“I’m told, from people close to the deal, it’s unlikely at this point that he’ll move back to England.”

That could represent a shock for Tottenham, as former Spurs man David Bentley seemed adamant Toney would be in talks for a return to England and felt the north London club was his best option.

He said: “He’ll want to go in at Tottenham. For him, to go [and] play at the stadium with Thomas Frank, that’s the perfect destination for him. If he wants to get into the England team, it’s not about money, it’s about playing to get into that World Cup squad.

“The perfect environment is Tottenham. Tottenham could do with him and England as well – if anything happens with [Harry] Kane, we’re struggling a little bit for centre forwards.

Bentley felt sure that Spurs would be talking to Toney, but even if that is the case, the transfer looks far from certain.

