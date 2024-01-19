Tottenham transfer: Spurs ‘close to jackpot’ as they beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to £26m signing

Tottenham are set to seal the signing of Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge with Spurs set to beat Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the Premier League over the January transfer window with Timo Werner joining on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season and Radu Dragusin swapping Serie A side Genoa for Tottenham in a £26m deal.

Ange Postecoglou has also seen a number of players leave the club with Djed Spence, Sergio Reguilon, Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips all leaving the Premier League club on loan, while Hugo Lloris has left permanently to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

But their business is not done yet with reports that they are now on the verge of sealing their third signing of the January transfer window.

Belgian newspaper HLN has confirmed that Club Brugge winger Nusa ‘appears to be on his way to Tottenham’ although a deal ‘has not yet been completed’.

But ‘barring any surprises’ it is expected that Tottenham will pay the Belgian outfit €30m (£26m) for the winger, who has two goals and two assists in 14 top-flight matches this term.

It is understood that the €30m fee ‘can still increase through bonuses’ with Club Brugge ‘conducting far-reaching negotiations with the English club’.

On completion of the deal, Tottenham would loan the Norwegian winger back to the Belgian club for the rest of the season before he move to north London in the summer.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool have ‘also showed interest’ in Nusa with the Blues seeing a €30m offer rejected by Brugge on the final day of the summer transfer window.

And Nusa is now ‘very close to his dream transfer to the Premier League’ and a transfer to Tottenham ‘will be completed within the foreseeable future’.

Speaking to TV2 in September after a bid from Chelsea was unsuccessful, Nusa said: “I didn’t know about it. I saw there was a lot of stuff on my phone. My phone exploded after the game. Then I wondered what happened. Then I realised.

“I already knew that it wasn’t going to happen, but then the money came on the table. Then it’s seen in a slightly different way. We had to have another conversation when the money arrived, but we were on the same page, so there was no problem there. I knew what to do anyway, so it was fine.”

When asked specifically about the fee Chelsea offered, Nusa added: “That’s a lot of money. A lot of money. But I try not to think about it so much. I can’t focus on that, you know. I don’t think it’s good for me.

“We are talking about very big clubs and that’s where you dream of being in the future. I try not to think about money at all. There’s a lot of money in football, so that’s not what’s on my mind. It’s where I can develop best and become as good as possible.”