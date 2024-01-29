Tottenham transfer: ‘Late bid’ for £60m Liverpool target plotted with Euro giants tipped to sanction sale

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur could join the race to sign Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, who has been linked with Liverpool this month.

Kimmich has consistently been regarded as a world-class talent and one of his strongest assets is his versatility. Having started his career as a right-back, the 28-year-old has blossomed into a brilliant defensive midfielder.

The Germany international continues to be a vital player for Bayern Munich as he has been involved in seven goals in his 23 appearances this term across all competitions.

Despite this, Kimmich has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks. Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs interested in the midfielder, who is out of contract in 2025.

January transfer window silly season has *finally* arrived as Spurs have reportedly joined the race to sign Kimmich as they are understood to be plotting an ambitious transfer.

Having already signed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin from RB Leipzig and Genoa respectively this month, Football Insider are reporting that their ‘priority’ is to sign a new centre-midfielder before the January transfer window closes.

Bayern Munich could reportedly ‘let Kimmich leave this month’ and Tottenham ‘could make a sensational move for him if they miss out on Chelsea star Conor Gallagher’. The report adds.

‘Sources told Football Insider (26 January) that Spurs are readying a shock last-gasp bid to prise Gallagher from Chelsea before the January window closes. ‘It is believed that the German giants would want between £40-60million to let the 28-year-old leave this month. ‘Tottenham have been in talks with Chelsea regarding a deal for Gallagher, with the Blues demanding a fee of up to £80million to let him depart for their London rivals. ‘Spurs revived their interest in the England international after they lost out on Man City ace Kalvin Phillips to West Ham United, but Kimmich is now on their radar.’

Tottenham were also in the race to sign Antonio Nusa from Club Brugge but it was revealed on Sunday that he is on the verge of joining Brentford in a deal worth around £25m.

Football London’s Alasdair Gold has revealed two reasons why Spurs did not win the race to sign Nusa.

“Understand Antonio Nusa chose Brentford because he was guaranteed regular starts there,” Gold tweeted.

“Spurs held talks but for a raw but talented teenager not starting regularly for Club Brugge yet, they couldn’t offer such guarantees for next season with their current squad.

“The player and his camp also felt that moving to one of the bigger clubs was too big a step in his development at this point. Very talented youngster though and should reach that level.”