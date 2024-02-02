Tottenham transfer: Romano reveals which Spurs player ‘had a role’ as signing ‘arrives in London for medical’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski played a part in Spurs winning the race to sign Lucas Bergvall.

The Premier League outfit have beaten Catalan giants Barcelona to the signature of the Sweden international despite the La Liga outfit coming close to sealing the deal.

On Wednesday, Romano revealed that Barcelona remained “confident and optimistic” that they would sign Bergvall despite late interest from Tottenham.

However, doubts began to emerge on Thursday with reports from Spain claiming that Bergvall had ‘opted’ to sign for Spurs over Barcelona because he wasn’t convinced by their sporting project.

There were rumours that Bergvall’s compatriot Kulusevski played a part in taking the Djurgardens wonderkid to Tottenham and now Romano has confirmed that the Spurs winger had a role in the signing.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Tottenham hijacked Barcelona’s deal to sign Lucas Bergvall from Djugårdens in the final hours of Deadline Day. Spurs will pay more than €10m with add-ons for the Swedish star. Dejan Kulusevski played a role in the transfer by speaking to Bergvall about Spurs and what it is like working under Ange Postecoglou.”

And Romano added on Friday that Bergvall is having his medical at Tottenham today before signing a professional contract which will become “valid from July”.

Romano wrote on X: “It’s Lucas Bergvall day at Spurs today as he arrives in London for medical tests and contract signing. 2006 born talent turns 18 today and he’s now allowed to sign the professional contract, valid from July. Deal hijacked at final stages as he was close to joining Barca.”

The late addition of Bergvall rounds off a successful January transfer window for Ange Postecoglou and his Tottenham recruitment team with three incomings.

Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner joined on loan from RB Leipzig, while Romania international Radu Dragusin joined from Genoa in a permanent deal for €30m.

And now summer signing James Maddison claims there is “no ceiling” for this Tottenham team after they beat Brentford 3-2 to move fourth in the Premier League table earlier this week.

Maddison said: “I feel really positive. We’ve had a very stop-start season with injuries and suspensions. We started really well and had the same XI for 10 or 11 games in a row, which is very rare in the Premier League. That Chelsea game (which Spurs lost 4-1) was a crazy game.

“The main question I get asked is, ‘What’s the aim for Tottenham this year?’ I don’t think the gaffer wants to put a limit on it.

“There’s no ceiling because there’s more chance of something special happening. We’re three points behind second place, so let’s not put a ceiling on it. Let’s take it game by game.

“We could go on a run. If you don’t believe something special can happen, then nothing can ever happen.”