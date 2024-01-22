Tottenham transfer: Levy ‘will do everything possible’ to land £30m Postecoglou favourite

Tottenham are ready to give Ange Postecoglou what he wants and sign Fenerbahce attacking midfielder Sebastian Szymanski, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the winter transfer window so far with Timo Werner signing on a season-long loan from RB Leipzig and Radu Dragusin joining on a permanent deal from Genoa for €30m.

Postecoglou has also managed to get six players out on loan and offloaded Hugo Lloris on a permanent transfer to Major League Soccer side LAFC.

There have been rumours that Tottenham could attempt to bring in a new midfielder before the end of the month with Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips both heavily linked.

There were claims last week that a move for Gallagher has ‘collapsed’ in January but that Spurs will go back in for the former Crystal Palace loanee in the summer.

Phillips is seen as a back-up option but the huge loan fee demands are putting off Tottenham, Newcastle United and other rivals for the England international’s signature.

And now Daniel Levy and Postecoglou seem to have changed course with Turkish outlet Star Gazetesi claiming Tottenham ‘will do everything possible’ to land Szymanski.

The Polish attacking midfielder has nine goals and eight assists in 21 Turkish Super Lig matches this term and 24-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs around Europe.

Tottenham scouts ‘will watch the league match against Samsunspor from the stands and submit a report’ to the Spurs recruitment department with Postecoglou ‘very keen’ on signing Szymanski, who is valued at around €35m (£30m).

Journalist Dean Jones has brought the latest update on Tottenham’s interest in Chelsea’s Gallagher with Spurs surprised there has been little progress on a potential deal.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Tottenham need to test the waters first to discover whether it’s even worth making a bid. I don’t think Tottenham will make a bid unless they understand that Chelsea are open-minded about selling him.

“We’re now getting into the late stages of the transfer window, and this was the point at which Tottenham would always find out just how much intent there was for Chelsea to sell.

“Tottenham are surprised that this one has been able to linger on. They thought a contract would be signed by now, and he’d be out of reach. But it hasn’t happened, and because of that, I think there is a growing chance that they will go and put a bid in for Gallagher.

“But we should understand that if that bid goes in, it means that there have been intermediaries testing it out to see whether he is gettable.”