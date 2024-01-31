Tottenham transfer: Levy ‘ready to push through a £50m-plus deal’ for Prem star before deadline

Dominic Solanke has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham are preparing to make a huge offer for Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke before the transfer deadline, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active participants in the January transfer market with seven outgoings and two incomings since the market opened at the beginning of this month.

Ange Postecoglou allowed six players to leave on loan, while goalkeeper Hugo Lloris ended his long spell at the club by moving to Major League Soccer side LAFC on a free transfer.

Former Chelsea man Timo Werner joined from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season to boost Postecoglou’s attack and Radu Dragusin signed for Tottenham from Genoa for €30m.

But they may not be done just yet with plenty of rumours that Spurs will go back into the transfer market before it shuts on Thursday,

Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher are a couple of the main names linked and now The Sun claims Tottenham are ‘considering a late swoop’ for Bournemouth striker Solanke.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ‘ready to try to push through a £50m-plus deal before the transfer window closes on Thursday’ after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer.

Newcastle have already failed with an enquiry this month but Spurs are ‘prepared to test the Cherries’ resolve over the next two days’ – but it ‘would take a huge bid to persuade Bournemouth to sell’.

The Sun adds that the Cherries ‘are looking at potential replacements in the French and Belgian leagues in case an offer comes in that is too good to refuse.’

Despite their reported interest in Solanke – who has scored 12 goals in 20 Premier League matches this season – Postecoglou insists it’s “unlikely” that there will be any more incomings or outgoings this month.

“Look, unlikely I’d say. I don’t see any incomings,” Postecoglou told a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“Outgoings, a little bit different because I’m not totally engaged with that. Other people are doing the work around that.

“I’d say unlikely on both fronts, without ruling anything out.

“I’ve enjoyed working with (technical director) Johan (Lange) and his team. I am sure going into the summer we’ll be in a good place to make sure we again try to take advantage of the fact we can make our squad and team stronger for what is ahead.”