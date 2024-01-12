Tottenham transfer: Levy targets ‘third marquee signing’ as ‘major issue’ with £50m Chelsea deal emerges

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to secure a ‘third marquee signing’ after landing Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin.

Spurs have been very active during the early stages of this month’s winter transfer window as they have already signed Werner and Dragusin.

Former Chelsea attacker Werner has joined Spurs on loan from RB Leipzig until the summer and they have the option to sign him permanently for around £15m.

As for Dragusin, Tottenham managed to beat Bayern Munich, Napoli and AC Milan in the race to sign the centre-back, who has joined the Premier League club for around £25m.

Tottenham’s top priority this month was always going to be to sign a new centre-back with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero struggling with injuries this season. The arrival of Werner also provides a timely boost with Son Heung-Min unavailable while he represents South Korea at the Asia Cup.

The Premier League outfit are reportedly looking for more signings amid reports linking them with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The England international was monitored by Spurs and West Ham in the summer but he has been a key player for Chelsea this season. Mauricio Pochettino trusts the 23-year-old as he has started 19 Premier League games this term and has captained his boyhood club on numerous occasions.

Despite this, Gallagher is still being linked with a move elsewhere as it’s been indicated that Chelsea are willing to cash in with his contract due to expire in 2025. The Blues need to offload sellable assets to ease their Financial Fair Play issues before they can sign a world-class striker.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggested Spurs may need to get rid of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg before they can sign Gallagher.

“Conor Gallagher remains admired by Ange Postecoglou, the interest is there, but I’m not aware of any direct negotiations at the moment. It won’t be easy because Gallagher is an important player for Chelsea,” Romano told Caught Offside.

He added: “Gallagher won’t be an easy signing because Chelsea will ask for a lot of money. I think the most realistic way for Tottenham to afford the deal would be to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg or loan him out with an obligation to buy, and it’s not easy at this point.”

A report from Football Insider claims Daniel Levy is in talks with Chelsea as he is eyeing a ‘third marquee signing’. They explain.