Tottenham transfer: Levy ‘willing’ to pay asking price for exciting Premier League attacker

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is ready to sanction a £60m move to land Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze this summer, according to reports.

Spurs have already secured two signings this summer with Archie Gray arriving from Leeds United and Lucas Bergvall joining from Djurgarden.

But now Ange Postecoglou, Levy and the Tottenham recruitment team are looking to add a new attacker to their side with Eze towards the top of their list over the summer.

Eze had a few injury problems last season at Crystal Palace but still managed to make 27 Premier League appearances, contributing 11 goals and four assists.

That form has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and now The Sun claim that Tottenham are ‘willing to trigger’ the England international’s £60m release clause.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed an update a couple of weeks ago on Eze and claimed that there was “nothing at advancing stages” for the 26-year-old.

Romano said: “For Eberechi Eze, I see many questions coming from you guys but at the moment what I’m hearing is that there is still nothing at advancing stages. Crystal Palace are still hoping for him to stay.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365

👉 Tottenham keep or sell: Postecoglou to offload nine players this summer but keep Richarlison

👉 Premier League five-year net spend table: Spurs closing on Man Utd and Arsenal

👉 Tottenham ‘lead’ Arsenal for Arteta’s ‘top target’ as Spurs ‘make approach’ for La Liga star



“The release clause is also into his contract, so it will depend on the release clause. But at the moment it’s still not something happening today it’s still not something imminent.”

Eze has already been tipped to move to north London this summer with former Tottenham right-back Alan Hutton predicting that Spurs will pay the £60m required to bring the Crystal Palace winger to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Hutton said: “He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality.

“He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”