Tottenham transfer: Man City to bid £52m for Spurs man as Guardiola eyes two PL stars he ‘discarded’

Pedro Porro and Douglas Luiz have both been linked to Man City.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to re-sign Tottenham defender Pedro Porro and Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to reports.

The Citizens have won five of the last six Premier League titles but they’ve found it more difficult this season in the absence of Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland, who have both missed bits of the campaign.

A brilliant run of form recently has seen them catapult themselves into second position in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Liverpool, and in a perfect position to attempt to win the title.

But Guardiola wants to keep building in the summer with a number of big signings and Spanish publication Nacional claim that Tottenham defender Porro and Aston Villa’s Luiz are the two players he is particularly keen on.

Both players have already spent time at Man City while Guardiola has been at the club with Porro leaving the Etihad Stadium in 2022 to move to Sporting Lisbon before Tottenham signed him permanently in the summer.

Luiz was also on Man City’s books until 2019, when the Brazilian chose to swap the Etihad for Villa Park and he has now emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Nacional insists that Guardiola ‘is interested in two former discards’ with the Man City boss ‘asking’ the Premier League club’s hierarchy to sign Porro and Luiz ahead of next summer.

It is understood that Tottenham star Porro, who has put in a number of eye-catching displays, is being ‘closely monitored’ by Man City and have ‘begun to evaluate the signing’ with Kyle Walker now ‘very old’ at 33.

And now Porro ‘can return’ to Man City with Tottenham asking for €60m (£52m) in exchange for the full-back, while they have not ‘forgotten’ about Aston Villa’s Luiz.

The Brazilian will be ‘more expensive than Porro’ with Guardiola hoping ‘to sign both players to play for City’ next campaign despite it requiring ‘a galactic investment’.

And Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has been impressed by the progress Porro has made this season, he said earlier this month: “I love Pedro because from the day I arrived he’s got so much passion and energy and enthusiasm for the game. He’s worked really, really hard on the defensive side of his game.

“Obviously, it’s a different kind of role. He’s used to playing as a wing back, and he’s got a lot more defensive responsibility, but we always knew he had the attacking qualities.”