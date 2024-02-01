Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has been acting as an ‘ambassador’ for the club in an effort to get Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall to sign, according to reports.

Spurs have already brought two new players into the club this summer with Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin arriving earlier in the transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou brought in Werner on a loan until the end of the season from RB Leipzig, while Romania international Dragusin signed permanently from Serie A side Genoa.

And there is a possibility that Tottenham could add to their ranks before the transfer deadline on Thursday evening with a number of rumours still floating about.

Bergvall seems to be the main player they are determined to get over the line with Tottenham hoping to ‘hijack’ Barcelona’s £8.5m deal for the wonderkid.

And Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt insist that Spurs winger Kulusevski has been trying to help facilitate a move for Bergvall with the Sweden international ‘very much present’ when his compatriot met Tottenham officials last week.

It is now ‘almost a 50-50’ between Spurs and Barcelona in the race to sign the young Swede and they add that Kulusevski has ‘simply acted as an ambassador’ for the Premier League club.

And Evening Standard journalist Dan Kilpatrick insists that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and his recruitment team have now agreed a fee with Djurgardens for Bergvall.

Kilpatrick wrote:

“Tottenham are still waiting on Swedish wonderkid Lucas Bergvall to decide between them and Barcelona but a deal does not necessarily have to be agreed before today’s 11pm deadline. “Spurs have agreed a deal with Djurgardens, worth around £8.5million, that would see the 17-year-old midfielder move in the summer, so there is no pressure for Bergvall to make a decision today.”

Earlier today, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought an update on the situation, he wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Lucas Bergvall is in Barcelona with his family and we know Barca have an agreement with Djurgardens to sign this boy for next summer, but it’s also important to say that Tottenham are calling Bergvall every single hour to try to hijack the deal.

“Barcelona are in very advanced talks and they are pushing to get the final green light from the player after multiple meetings, but Tottenham are trying to hijack the move in every possible way by offering an important contract. Bergvall has also been in London to visit Tottenham, they will try to the final minute even if Barcelona remain confident. Let’s see what happens as we know crazy things can happen on Deadline Day.”