New Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has been backed to raid former club Tottenham Hotspur this summer for Wales international Joe Rodon.

Mourinho had been out of work since leaving Serie A giants AS Roma at the start of this year, but he has secured a return to management as he has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

“He would do very, very well…”

Fenerbahce narrowly missed out on the Super Lig title this season and they are expected to be busy during this summer’s transfer window.

Their new manager has already reportedly been rejected by a Manchester United player, but he is also said to be looking at Spurs for potential signings.

Earlier this week, a report from TEAMtalk claimed Mourinho is ‘plotting a move’ for Heung-Min Son as he enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

‘TEAMtalk has been informed that former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is keen to make Son one of his first signings at Fenerbahce amid the uncertainty surrounding him. We understand that Mourinho has included the forward on his shortlist for the summer. At the moment, there has been no contact between clubs, but he is among the options being ‘evaluated’ by Fenerbahce. TEAMtalk sources say that Son is also being targeted by clubs in Saudi Arabia. He is viewed as one of Al-Ittihad’s backup solutions to strengthen the team during this summer’s transfer window.’

Rodon is another player Mourinho worked with at Tottenham. They paid around £11m to sign the centre-back from Swansea City in October 2020.

The Wales international has only made 24 appearances for Spurs, but he shone for Leeds United during his loan spell with the Championship play-off final losers during the 2023/24 campaign.

Leeds had been expected to sign Rodon permanently this summer had they got promoted, but their loss at Wembley reduces their chances of completing a deal.

Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has commented on a ‘shock transfer’ involving Rodon and Fenerbahce with the defender ‘surplus to requirements at Spurs.

“I wonder, Jose quite liked Joe Rodon, I wonder if Jose would want to take Joe Rodon to Fenerbahce where he would do very very well,” Gold said.

Back in 2021, Mourinho praised Rodon after giving the defender a rare appearance for Spurs in the Premier League.

“He played well, he did many things well, a couple of things not so well, but he’s a player who of course was playing in the Championship,” Mourinho said in 2021.

“A young guy, he has to learn. One thing is you want a central defender and you pay £70million for one of the top centre-backs in Europe, then you resolve your problems.

“Another thing is to get a good player, but a player who needs to develop. With Joe, that’s the situation.

“He has to learn, he has to make mistakes, he has to play, he has to not play. We have to try to give him conditions to perform, but potentially, potentially of course, he’s a good player who can become much much better.”