Tottenham transfer needs to be sorted within 10 days amid Arsenal hijack rumours

Inter Milan are looking to complete a deal to sign Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero ‘within 10 days’ amid interest from Arsenal, according to reports.

Spurs narrowly survived relegation last season and the Tottenham hierarchy are doing everything in their power to make sure they aren’t in a similar fight again next term.

Tottenham have been extremely busy in the summer transfer market with Roberto De Zerbi’s side adding six players to their squad for next season.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all joined on free transfers before Tottenham spent £237m on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham do have some more potential incomings in the fire but they are also concentrating on outgoings with Romero now set to end his time in north London.

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that “it’s over” between the Argentina international and Spurs with Tottenham now stacked at centre-back.

READ: Fabrizio Romano says £60m Tottenham ‘deal is absolutely on’

Romano said on his YouTube channel earlier this week: “Romero, I stand by my information, it’s over between Romero and Tottenham. Romero is going to leave Tottenham this summer. He’s leaving, that’s the intention.

“Spurs signed so many centre-backs. They have Micky van de Ven, Van Hecke, Senesi, Kevin Danso, and don’t play European football this season, so they’re ready to let Romero go.

“Inter Milan are very keen on the player. We have to understand if financially they can make it happen, but Inter are on it for Romero.

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“Barcelona are interested, but only if they sell a defender this summer. If they let a centre-back leave, in that case there’s a possibility for Romero to join, but only as a domino.”

Spurs are not open to ‘creative solutions’

Inter Milan, as confirmed by Romano, have been showing a lot of interest in Romero with FcInterNews insisting that the Serie A giants looking for the saga to come to a conclusion ‘within 10 days’.

Tottenham were initially asking for €50m for Romero but Spurs are now open to selling him to Inter Milan for €40m – but there is one stumbling block.

Spurs are not open to ‘creative solutions’ with the Premier League side refusing a potential loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer as Tottenham need the money now.

Despite that Inter Milan are ‘confident the deal will be successful’ with the Italians ready to complete a permanent deal now with the ‘payment spread over time’.

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