Tottenham's Djed Spence looks on, with an Inter Milan badge behind him

Tottenham defenders Djed Spence and Cristian Romero are wanted men, but one suitor is seemingly unwilling to meet the Premier League side’s valuation of the duo.

Roberto De Zerbi just about managed to keep Tottenham in the Premier League last season, following disappointing stints with Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor.

While full-back Spence played his part in their survival, centre-back Romero was conspicuous in his absence after picking up a knee injury in the final weeks of the season.

Reports suggest the Argentina international wants to leave Tottenham this summer, but for the time being, he is focusing on trying to help his country retain their World Cup crown.

He faced off against England’s Spence in the semi-finals on Wednesday night, in a game where the former Nottingham Forest loanee impressed again in a 2-1 defeat.

READ: Tottenham: Neville fires back at ‘stupid’ Romero claim with brutal Spurs dig – ‘I know what I’m talking about’

Despite their efforts, both may be surplus to requirements at Tottenham, after Spurs signed centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Liverpool hero and left-back Andrew Robertson joined on a free transfers.

Sister website TEAMtalk previously revealed that Inter Milan had begun talks with Tottenham over a deal for former Middlesbrough man Spence.

Now, Corriere dello Sport states that Tottenham are willing to sell the 25-year-old for as little as £25m, but would prefer something closer to £34m.

Moreover, Inter would also happily take on Romero, who is valued at a minimum of £34m but would like a suitor to pay around the £42m mark.

Djed Spence favoured over Cristian Romero

However, Inter would prefer Spence as the right side of defence is more of a priority area but don’t really want to pay much more than £21m for him.

READ MORE: Tottenham: Liverpool make final decision on selling forward to Spurs as they line up next three deals

And with Romero, they would be open to a loan as an outright transfer fee is likely to be too expensive.

The report adds that Spence is ‘very open to a change of shirt’ as he is not at the ‘centre’ of De Zerbi’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Indeed, at full-back, they have Robertson, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, and Souza, and for centre-backs, they have Micky van de Ven, Kevin Danso, Van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, and Ben Davies.

Spence has been at Tottenham since 2022 but only really found his feet over the past two seasons after underwhelming loan spells at Rennes, Leeds United, and Genoa.

Last term, the defender started 34 time in 44 appearances in all competitions and after his World Cup displays, he may not be short of suitors.

If Spurs can get a decent fee for Romero and Spence, that could pave the way towards a new striker signing and other quality additions as they try and put their woeful 2025-26 campaign behind them.

Spence’s contract expires in 2029 and at this rate, it seems his days at Spurs are numbered.