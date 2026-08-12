Fabrizio Romano confirms £27m Tottenham sale ‘agreement’

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed to sell Djed Spence to Inter Milan for just €31.5million (£27m), according to Fabrizio Romano.

Spence made a series of impressive displays for England at this summer’s World Cup, but Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi subsequently told the full-back he is free to leave. De Zerbi cannot promise Spence regular starts, something the 26-year-old is looking for as he aims to capitalise on his great World Cup.

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the Premier League sides to have been linked with Spence, though Inter have widely been viewed as his most likely next club.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that talks between Spurs and Inter were ramping up, and an agreement is now in place, per Romano.

The journalist has given the transfer his ‘here we go’ confirmation as a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached by the two clubs.

Inter will pay €31.5m for Spence and also have a ‘full agreement’ with him on personal terms.

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That transfer fee could end up being an absolute steal if Spence goes on to become one of the best full-backs in Serie A.

Many have questioned why De Zerbi and Spurs are open to letting the Englishman leave given his fantastic performances at the World Cup.

The sale will help to fund De Zerbi’s ongoing rebuild at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have broken their transfer record twice this summer, first on Mateus Fernandes, and then again on Sandro Tonali.

They have also signed Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka.

Spurs are now eyeing a new winger – with Savinho and Cody Gakpo both concrete targets – plus a centre-forward.

Spence could have joined Inter alongside centre-back Cristian Romero. However, Inter were unable to agree personal terms with Romero, allowing Atletico Madrid to hijack the move.

Atletico Madrid are set to launch a new offer worth €40m (£34m) to get the transfer over the line.

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