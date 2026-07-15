Fabrizio Romano drops £90m double Tottenham exit update as Liverpool lurk

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest on Tottenham Hotspur duo Djed Spence and Cristian Romero, with clubs such as Liverpool and Inter Milan reportedly looking to strike deals.

Tottenham have had an incredible summer transfer window so far, signing Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers before spending £52million on Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke. They have since broken their transfer record twice to land two new midfielders, first Mateus Fernandes (£85m), followed by Sandro Tonali (£100m).

Tottenham have sold Luka Vuskovic to Brighton, while also offloading Radu Dragusin, Alejo Veliz and Alfie Devine.

However, they need to agree more sales as Roberto De Zerbi has yet more big transfer plans. Indeed, the Italian coach is pushing Spurs to land a new left winger and centre-forward.

Spence, Romero, Guglielmo Vicario and Lucas Bergvall are all strong candidates to leave as part of De Zerbi’s squad overhaul.

Romano has revealed Italian giants Inter are in talks for both Spence and Romero.

READ: Spurs are biggest spenders of the 2026 summer transfer window

‘EXCLUSIVE: Cuti Romero to leave Tottenham this summer, Inter held talks with Spurs over recent days,’ he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

‘Romero has been offered as option during talks for Djed Spence. Inter keen but costs very high. Barca also like Cuti Romero.’

Romano added in a separate post: ‘Inter remain in talks for Djed Spence, as revealed here and seen as top target at right wing back.

‘Spurs valuation higher than Inter expectations but talks are ongoing. The player would be open to the move.’

Spurs are understood to want £50m for Romero, while they have set Spence’s price tag at £40m.

Spence, Romero set to leave Tottenham

Romero has been heavily linked with LaLiga trio Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid over the past year as he is known to be keen on moving to Spain. Inter, however, have emerged as strong suitors for the Argentine centre-back.

Inter know Romero well as he previously represented Genoa and Atalanta in Serie A before joining Spurs.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that both Liverpool and Newcastle are monitoring Spence’s situation. They could move for the full-back if they feel he is attainable for a great price.

Once again, though, Inter must be considered frontrunners.

Former Spurs scout Bryan King thinks selling Spence would be a mistake. He said earlier this week: “I think he’s done well every time he’s played for England. They’d be foolish to let him go for £25m, that is for sure.

“You wouldn’t let him go for £25m. You wouldn’t even start thinking about letting him go for under £50m. We’re talking about a young, current England international. It’s a situation where Tottenham would be stupid to let him go.”

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