Rafael Leao is the next target for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur aim to sign Eli Junior Kroupi and Rafael Leao to give Roberto De Zerbi a deadly forward line, and a report has outlined the sales that will see the club recoup significant transfer funds in preparation for such moves.

It has been a record-breaking summer for Tottenham, as they have spent huge money to completely transform De Zerbi’s squad. Spurs first broke their transfer record by spending £85million on Mateus Fernandes, before eclipsing that deal with a £100m swoop for Sandro Tonali.

Spurs have also paid £52m for Jan Paul van Hecke and signed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

Spurs have allowed Yves Bissouma’s contract to expire while selling Alfie Devine to Preston North End for £6m and Alejo Veliz to Bahia for £8m.

football.london claim Spurs are starting a ‘new policy with exits’ where they will ‘sell players for better value and at the right time’.

The report explains how Spurs are due to make £86m from the departures of Luka Vuskovic (£50m), Devine, Veliz and Radu Dragusin (£22m).

READ: Five-year net spend table now topped by Spurs after Tonali transfer

Vuskovic has agreed to replace Van Hecke at Brighton, while Dragusin is set to join Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy.

And Spurs’ sales could fly past the £200m mark as Cristian Romero, Lucas Bergvall and Guglielmo Vicario may all leave for significant fees, too.

Romero and Bergvall are valued at £50m each, while Vicario could earn the club £20m. Then there is £25m-rated Djed Spence, who is on Everton’s right-back shortlist.

Those sales will help De Zerbi and Spurs to launch stunning proposals for Kroupi and Leao.

De Zerbi wants Kroupi to join and future-proof the centre-forward position, while also providing Dominic Solanke with immediate competition for his starting spot.

Kroupi, Leao are next Tottenham targets

Bournemouth’s Kroupi has wowed De Zerbi by hitting 13 goals in 33 games during his debut Premier League season – a record for a teenager.

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that Spurs are planning a huge £75m offer to test Bournemouth’s resolve.

The Cherries value Kroupi at £80-100m, but Spurs are confident he wants to join them, which is why they are set to open the bidding process.

TEAMtalk have also revealed that Milan left winger Leao has said yes to joining Spurs.

The Portuguese is finally set to make the switch to the Premier League following years of transfer links.

Milan have dropped their demands to €50m (£43m), opening the door for Spurs to complete a bargain deal.

Signing Leao and Kroupi would seriously improve De Zerbi’s attacking options. Indeed, Kroupi is one of the best U21 strikers in Europe, while Leao is a recognised superstar in Italy.

Spurs are backing De Zerbi with massive money, and it is now up to the 47-year-old coach to get them back in the top six.

READ MORE: The top 20 biggest transfers of the summer 2026 window…