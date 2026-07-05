Tottenham eye £101m double Man City swoop with first bid coming

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to move for Omar Marmoush amid their interest in fellow Manchester City attacker Savinho, a report has claimed.

Tottenham tried to sign Savinho last summer, proposing a £60million deal. However, City did not want to sell at the time and subsequently agreed a new six-year contract with the winger instead.

The 2026 summer transfer window has already been game-changing for Spurs, as they have captured Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka and Mateus Fernandes at the request of Roberto De Zerbi, while also agreeing a £100m deal for Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle United star Tonali will cost an initial £92.5m plus £7.5m in potential add-ons, and he has travelled to London to complete the move.

It seems City duo Marmoush and Savinho are next on De Zerbi’s wish list.

CaughtOffside report that Spurs are ‘preparing an official bid’ for Egypt striker Marmoush, with his City exit ‘edging closer’.

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Spurs are ‘showing strong interest’ in Marmoush, providing Barcelona, Juventus and Galatasaray with competition.

Galatasaray are ready to offer him a ‘substantial salary package’, though it remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old would be open to moving to the Turkish Super Lig.

City are ‘demanding a fee in the region of €60m’ (£51m) to sell Marmoush, who ‘needs a move’ so he can pick up regular starts elsewhere.

Spurs have identified him as a player who can provide Dominic Solanke with competition for a starting role up front. Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is another striker on De Zerbi’s radar.

There is the potential for Spurs to land both Marmoush and Savinho this summer, as they have also reignited their interest in the latter.

It was claimed on Thursday that Spurs have agreed personal terms with Savinho and are planning to reopen talks with City, too.

Spurs are supposedly hoping to strike a £50m deal for the Brazilian winger. A transfer at that price seems ambitious, however, as City rejected a £60m approach for Savinho last year, and have since tied him down to a new, long-term contract.

Savinho is keen on joining Spurs as they have promised him more game time, but City will ultimately have the final say.

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