Fabrizio Romano confirms £21m star leaving Tottenham as Juventus ‘offered’ deal

Tottenham Hotspur are open to the departure of Pape Sarr before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, and Juventus have entered the frame for the Senegalese midfielder, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sarr has registered 11 goals and 11 assists in 141 matches for Tottenham since joining the club from French side FC Metz in August 2021. He played 37 times for the club last season, with 26 of those outings coming in the Premier League, but the 6ft 1in star has since dropped down Spurs’ pecking order.

Spurs have broken their transfer record twice on midfielders this summer, first on Mateus Fernandes (£85million) and then again on Sandro Tonali (£100m).

With Lucas Bergvall now set to stay as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, Sarr appears free to leave.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke revealed that Spurs ‘plan to accept an offer’ for Sarr in the coming days, and Romano has now confirmed their stance.

‘Pape Matar Sarr has been offered to Juventus as midfield option after Kessie deal off,’ Romano wrote on X.

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‘He’s allowed to leave Tottenham with talks already ongoing for days with AS Monaco, leading the race.’

Juve have missed out on Franck Kessie as he has instead agreed to return to Atalanta, forcing them to consider Sarr as an alternative midfield addition.

As per Sky Sports, Juve ‘are exploring the conditions of a deal’ for Sarr.

According to trusted Turkish reporter Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray have agreed personal terms with the 23-year-old.

The Super Lig giants have had a bid worth £17m rejected by Spurs, who want £21m to sell Sarr.

Galatasaray are now facing competition from Juve, Monaco and Nottingham Forest for the player.

Forest are also trying to sign Harrison Armstrong from Everton in an impressive £40m coup, and it remains to be seen how this potential deal would affect their proposed move for Sarr.

Romano has suggested centre-back Kevin Danso could follow Sarr out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sarr, Danso candidates to leave Tottenham

“And then important to mention also, keep an eye on the situation of Kevin Danso because the centre-back of Tottenham Hotspur could be one to watch in the next days,” the journalist said.

“My understanding is that Kevin Danso would be open to leaving Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.

“For Tottenham, he remains an important player.

“Obviously, at centre-back, Tottenham have several players for Premier League plus internal competition, domestic competition, not European football.

“And so, when you have Senesi, when you have Micky van de Ven, when you have Van Hecke and more options, obviously, is not easy for Kevin Danso to accept to be on the bench for most of the time.

“At the same time, for Roberto De Zerbi, he was always an important player before the summer transfer window, so, in the final part of the season last season since De Zerbi arrived. Now, Danso wants to play more.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there. Sunderland called for Kevin Danso. Tottenham said no to loan.

“So, we have to see what’s going to happen, but for sure, there is movement around Kevin Danso, and there would be some evolution.”

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