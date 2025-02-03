The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur’s deal to sign Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel will include a “purchase option”.

Tel became available this month as he wants more game time having barely featured for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the start of this campaign.

The 19-year-old has 16 goals and seven assists in his 83 appearances for Bayern Munich and is regarded as one of the best young forwards in Europe.

The teenager has been linked with several Premier League sides in recent days and Spurs made him a priority target.

Last week, it emerged that Tel opted to reject a permanent move to Tottenham after they had a bid accepted, but the deal was salvaged on deadline day.

Instead of joining permanently, Tel reached an agreement to sign for Tottenham on loan. It was initially reported that this would be a straight loan, but Fabrizio Romano later revealed they have ‘asked’ for a buy option to be included.

“Tottenham have asked Bayern to include a buy option clause for Mathys Tel.

“Medical done in London, loan deal in place and discussions still ongoing as the final decision will be made soon.”

Ornstein has since revealed that a ‘purchase option’ will be included in this transfer and he’s ‘signed’ for Spurs.

‘Mathys Tel’s loan deal taking him to Tottenham Hotspur will include a purchase option of €55million (£45.7m; $56.9m) and a six-year contract for the 19-year-old. ‘Spurs have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich and Tel has completed a medical ahead of the move. He will sign a contract with his new side shortly. ‘The Athletic reported earlier on deadline day that Tottenham were close to agreeing a deal with Bayern for Tel, who had previously attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. ‘Last week, Tel had indicated he wished to remain at Bayern and reassess his future in the summer despite Tottenham agreeing a deal with the German club.’

More to follow…