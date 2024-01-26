Tottenham transfer: Paratici to exact ‘great revenge’ using Man Utd target after he was ‘burned at stake’

Fabio Paratici is hoping to help Tottenham sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson as he attempts to exact ‘great revenge’, according to reports in Italy.

Paratici stepped down after losing his appeal against a 30-month Italian Football Federation (FIGC) ban on certain football related activities, which FIFA ruled to extend worldwide.

The Italian, who had been in his role at Tottenham since the summer of 2021, was handed a two-and-a-half-year suspension from working in Italy in January by the FIGC Court of Appeal for his involvement in allegations of false accounting at his old club Juventus, who were given a 15-point deduction.

A report in April claimed that Paratici still ‘remains heavily involved at the club despite resigning in April’ and that he is continuing to ‘pull all the strings’ in terms of Tottenham recruitment.

And Italian website Corriere Torino insists Paratici is still an advisor to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with the Italian responsible for Tottenham’s interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

The report adds that Paratici gave them a ‘tip’ to sign Radu Dragusin – who joined soon after Timo Werner earlier this month – with Tottenham beating Bayern Munich to the signing of the Romania international.

READ MORE: Big Weekend: Spurs v Man City, Onana’s stand-in Bayindir, Maidstone, Howe, Henderson

Corriere Torino insist that after being ‘burned at the stake’ in Italy for his involvement in allegations of false accounting at his old club Juventus, Paratici is now planning to exact ‘great revenge’ by helping Spurs beat Juve to the signing of the impressive Ederson.

Tottenham host Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night and Ange Postecoglou has praised Cristian Romero for stepping up in the absence of Son Heung-min, who is away on Asian Cup duty.

Postecoglou said ahead of the FA Cup fixture: “There’s definitely a void there but with all these things there’s definitely opportunities. That’s where Romero has really stepped up.

“You just feel it around the place. He knows that Sonny’s not here and he knows what Sonny does on a daily basis.

“Sonny gets around everyone in the building and says, ‘how you going?’ and Cristian’s doing that now. I can see that. In training he’s a lot more vocal than he was in the past. That’s the beauty of it.

“There is a void because you’re missing one of your leaders, but for me, on the outside, you’re kind of waiting on, ‘is anyone going to step up here because we’re going to need someone to or do I need to interject myself into it?’ But he’s stepped up.

“There’s been others too, Vic (Guglielmo Vicario) in goal, he’s stepped up.”