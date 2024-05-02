Tottenham ‘parallel transfer plans’ include £50m Chelsea man; report reveals six potential signings

Tottenham have been linked with Conor Gallagher, Raphinha, Lloyd Kelly and Amadou Onana

Tottenham are preparing for a summer transfer window with and without being able to offer Champions League football and are keen on Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with two games in hand.

They can close the gap when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening. Their other game in hand is at home to Manchester City on May 14.

It is a tricky run-in for Tottenham, who were beaten by Arsenal on Sunday and face Liverpool at Anfield three days after their trip to Chelsea.

Villa, meanwhile, take on Brighton at the Amex this weekend before matches against Liverpool and Crystal Palace, which come in amongst their two Europa Conference League semi-final clashes against Olympiacos.

Unai Emery’s side are obviously the strong favourites to qualify for the last Champions League place, with Premier League clubs screwing up the chance to earn a fifth spot due to their subpar performances in Europe this season.

Arsenal and Manchester City were recently knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, while Liverpool lost their Europa League last-eight clash against Atalanta.

As a result, Serie A and Bundesliga have earned an extra allocated spot in Europe’s premier competition.

Tottenham want Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher

With Champions League qualification still possible, Spurs are planning for a summer transfer window for if they finish fourth, and for if they fail to make the top four.

This is according to a report from the Telegraph, where it is claimed that ‘they are preparing for all scenarios’ and have ‘parallel transfer plans’.

Postecoglou’s top targets include Chelsea vice-captain Gallagher, who the Blues value at £50million after a strong campaign.

Spurs will hope that the price goes down over the course of the summer with Gallagher out of contract in 2025.

Another midfielder on the north Londoners’ shortlist is Everton’s Amadou Onana, it is claimed.

Postecoglou is prioritising the signing of a new midfielder, central defender, and striker.

A centre-back he is interested in signing is Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, who is available on a free transfer this summer and has also been linked with Newcastle United.

In terms of a striker, the only name mentioned is current loanee Timo Werner, though the club can sign him permanently for £14.5m.

Werner has been a solid addition but is ruled out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, meaning the German might have played his final game for the Lilywhites.

It is unclear whether or not Postecoglou is happy to keep hold of the RB Leipzig striker, but for that price, he could do a lot worse.

Meanwhile, Spurs appear to be keen on signing a winger, with Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior and Barcelona’s Raphinha mentioned.

Both players have been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, with Arsenal still keen on the latter after failing to sign him from Leeds United in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona are likely to be open to selling Raphinha as they look to raise some much-needed funds.

