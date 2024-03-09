Head coach Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham Hotspur to be in a “great position” to strengthen during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The spending power of Premier League teams has significantly reduced this season amid the fear factor in place after Everton and Nottingham Forest breached profit and sustainability rules.

“If I had the luxury of £100m…”

It resulted in Spurs being one of the big spenders of the January transfer window after they boasted revenue of £444m for the 2022 financial year and that figure is expected to rise even further when the club publish their latest accounts this month.

Yet while both Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have splashed out £100m on individuals in recent seasons, Postecoglou does not envisage Tottenham doing the same in an effort to clinch a maiden Premier League title.

“You are right the club will be in a great position from a financial perspective to continue to grow our team, but if we make bad decisions, we don’t have an advantage,” he said.

“Even if you are not in that position, you can still make progress. It is still about decisions you make with what you have.

“I agree we are in a position where there is an opportunity for us in the summer window to continue to build a team.

“But I don’t think we are in a position to spend £100m on a player, if that is what you are suggesting. That is not the case and I don’t think it will ever be the case for the club.

“Our competitors are, irrespective of the positions.”

READ MORE: Premier League matchday 28… Robbie Savage backs Man City to beat Liverpool, Man Utd v Everton



Amid reports suggesting Harry Kane is ‘open to a shock return’, Postecoglou did also jest that he would rather spend £100m on two players than one, but pushed back at suggestions Tottenham only need to make minimal additions this summer.

Spurs travel to Aston Villa on Sunday with both clubs vying for fourth spot, which will guarantee Champions League qualification.

Fifth could also secure Champions League football, but Postecoglou is eager for his team to challenge for top honours and knows they are “nowhere near” that level.

He added: “If I had the luxury of £100m, I would rather get two £50m players!

“It could be my background and conservative nature where I have come from. I have never been in that kind of position, I always felt that it is really important how you use the funds you have available.

“They are not limitless. If we can, and somebody tells me we can, then I would gladly spend it.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don’t think we’re anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure.

“Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability and compatibility of the squad, I think there’s still a fair bit of change we need to do.

“I certainly don’t think we’re one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be. Nowhere near it.”