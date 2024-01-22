Tottenham transfer: Postecoglou now ‘willing’ to sanction move as club eye ‘biggest sale’ in their history

Tottenham are ready to allow Bryan Gil to leave Spurs in the January transfer window amid interest from Lazio, according to reports.

Spurs have been one of the most active clubs in the January transfer market this summer with Radu Dragusin arriving from Genoa in a €30m move and Timo Werner joining on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season.

Ange Postecoglou has also allowed six players to leave on loan, including Djed Spence and Ivan Perisic, while Hugo Lloris has joined Major League Soccer side LAFC in a permanent deal.

But it seems like Tottenham will remain active until late in the transfer window with rumours they still want to bring in a midfielder, while there are also rumours that more players could leave on loan.

And Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claims that Gil could now be ‘leaving again’ on loan despite Tottenham’s initial resistance to a deal.

Talented Gil, who has four caps for Spain, has already left on loan deals to Sevilla and Valencia since joining Tottenham in 2021 and it looks like another temporary move is on the cards again this winter.

The 22-year-old has only managed two Premier League starts under Postecoglou and Corriere dello Sport insists that Gil is ‘out of the plans’ of the Australian.

Tottenham are now ‘willing to let him go out on loan’ and could even include an option to buy for any club who strikes a deal with Serie A side Lazio particularly keen.

The Daily Mail reported last week that Fiorentina had offered Gil an ‘escape route’ but now Corriere dello Sport adds that Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri ‘appreciates his technical skills’ and the former Chelsea manager is ‘convinced’ that he can get the best out of the Tottenham winger.

There are also rumours that Postecoglou is lining up an offer for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

And now French outlet Telefoot insists Tottenham have held talks with Todibo’s representatives over a potential move and claimed his transfer could be the ‘biggest sale’ in the Ligue 1 club’s history.

Nice ‘absolutely wants to keep him until next summer’ and will ‘therefore not move this winter’ with Chelsea and Napoli also interested.

