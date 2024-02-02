Tottenham: Postecoglou targets three summer deals as transfer expert reveals missed January signing

Tottenham will try again for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel in the summer transfer window as three targets are revealed.

Ange Postecoglou had a successful winter transfer window with Timo Werner arriving on loan from RB Leipzig to boost his forward options and Romanian centre-back Radu Dragusin joining in a €30m deal from Genoa.

Djurgardens youngster Lucas Bergvall is also set to seal a transfer to Spurs today after Tottenham beat La Liga giants Barcelona to his signature on deadline day.

Talk is already turning towards the summer transfer market after Spurs’ recent successes in the transfer market with the likes of James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven playing key roles under Postecoglou this season.

Bayern Munich youngster Tel is one player Tottenham attempted to sign in the winter but Bayern turned down their advances – but now Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk reckons Spurs will go back in for the forward.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “FC Bayern currently prefers to buy in England rather than sell players there. They had success with Harry Kane and Eric Dier, but it didn’t work with Kieran Trippier this winter.

“Bayern are considering buying Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart in the summer. In that case, the club would be willing to do a loan deal for Mathys Tel (18). Tottenham have already tried to get the striker in the summer and winter. Both clubs could approach the business again in the summer.”

Falk has also tipped Tottenham to be among the teams who attempt to buy Ivory Coast international Odilon Kossouno from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The German journalist added: “Odilon Kossouno (23) is considered a highly talented central defender. The interested parties from England include Manchester United and Tottenham.

“Last summer, Crystal Palace were quite keen on Kossouno. Leverkusen rejected an offer of €28.5m. He has a contract until 2026. Leverkusen are not willing to talk to any interested clubs for less than €50m.”

And Tottenham also hold an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Omar Marmoush with Falk claiming they will have to pay €30m for his services in the summer.

Falk continued: “Omar Marmoush (24) has seven goals in the Bundesliga. He came from Wolfsburg on a free transfer in the summer. He has a contract until 2027. Interested parties from England are: Tottenham and Newcastle. It’s expected he’ll set back an interested club to the amount of €30m.”